No Excuses: Get Your Free COVID-19 Rapid Tests Now
It’s part of Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s growing program to deliver COVID-19 tests to parents or guardians to test school-aged children at home. “You can sign up to receive eight free tests, which should arrive within 4-6 days. We also have a small backlog of people who requested tests when there weren’t any. They will be getting them automatically,” Polis said. “We’re very excited we will be able to take hundreds and thousands of new signups for this for frontline essential workers, for parents who want to test their children at home.”www.coloradopols.com
