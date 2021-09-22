No Excuses: Get Your Free COVID-19 Rapid Tests Now

HOUSTON — Why is it harder to find a COVID test in the U.S. compared to European countries where they are cheap and readily available?. These tests, also known as antigen tests, are the at-home testing kits that can tell you in a few minutes whether you have COVID or not. They aren’t as accurate as PCR tests, the one where they typically put a swab up your nose, but they still work well — especially if you have coronavirus symptoms. In some European countries, these tests are widely available and either low cost or free. That may be way Europe has fared better as a fourth wave of COVID hits the U.S. hard.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO