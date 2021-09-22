CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Excuses: Get Your Free COVID-19 Rapid Tests Now

By Colorado Pols
coloradopols.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s part of Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s growing program to deliver COVID-19 tests to parents or guardians to test school-aged children at home. “You can sign up to receive eight free tests, which should arrive within 4-6 days. We also have a small backlog of people who requested tests when there weren’t any. They will be getting them automatically,” Polis said. “We’re very excited we will be able to take hundreds and thousands of new signups for this for frontline essential workers, for parents who want to test their children at home.”

seehafernews.com

Timing is Key When Getting Tested For COVID-19

Health Professionals urge that everyone 12 and older that is eligible be tested for COVID-19, but just as important is when you get tested. Manitowoc County Health Officer Stephanie Lambert says “timing is everything” to receive an accurate diagnosis. “If you’re vaccinated you should get tested three to five days...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vallejo Times-Herald

Marin school families to get free at-home COVID test kits

Families in nine Marin schools are being given free at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits in a pilot project starting this week. The project is intended to see if the at-home kits will increase the ability to control the spread of the virus for students in Marin and ultimately statewide — particularly in the 5- to 11-year-old age group not yet eligible for the vaccine.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
pagosasprings.com

Phasing Out Availability of COVID-19 Rapid CUE Testing

Phasing Out Availability of COVID-19 Rapid CUE Testing. Over the next month, community testing sites operated by COVIDCheck Colorado in partnership with San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) will no longer offer rapid CUE testing to the public. The testing sites will remain open with expanded hours and an ample supply of highly accurate, free, and reliable PCR tests. These tests have an average turnaround time of 72 hours or less.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
WOWK

Be prepared for a regular PCR test instead of COVID-19 rapid test

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More and more people are getting tested for COVID-19 again. But more people mean fewer COVID-19 rapid tests, which is becoming a problem. Many people would prefer to get their test results back within just 15 or 20 minutes with a rapid test, but nurses say those tests need to be saved for patients who are severely ill.
CHARLESTON, WV
KCEN TV NBC 6

Killeen offering another round of free COVID-19 vaccines, testing

KILLEEN, Texas — During the weekend of Sept. 18 through Sept. 19, the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive, will be hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 site. From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., the center will be offering free vaccinations and tests. The vaccines and tests are first...
KILLEEN, TX
News Channel 3-12

Increase in COVID-19 testing and shortage of rapid tests making it harder to get tested in Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials point to an increase of the more contagious Delta variant and an increase in needing testing to go to events. They said if more people get vaccinated there will be less of a need for testing. The post Increase in COVID-19 testing and shortage of rapid tests making it harder to get tested in Santa Barbara County appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
mhsmentor.com

District nurses obtain rapid response COVID-19 tests

In light of increasing COVID-19 cases, school nurse Robin Mall has gained access to Abbott rapid response COVID-19 testing as of Sept. 13 for students who come to the nurse’s office with symptoms of coronavirus. USD 383 has also provided these tests to Angela Bird, the nurse at Manhattan High...
MANHATTAN, KS
KHOU

Why is it so hard to find rapid COVID-19 tests in the United States?

HOUSTON — Why is it harder to find a COVID test in the U.S. compared to European countries where they are cheap and readily available?. These tests, also known as antigen tests, are the at-home testing kits that can tell you in a few minutes whether you have COVID or not. They aren’t as accurate as PCR tests, the one where they typically put a swab up your nose, but they still work well — especially if you have coronavirus symptoms. In some European countries, these tests are widely available and either low cost or free. That may be way Europe has fared better as a fourth wave of COVID hits the U.S. hard.
PUBLIC HEALTH
washingtoninformer.com

MoCo Schools, Now With COVID Rapid Tests, Updates Quarantine Policy

Montgomery County Public Schools has again updated its coronavirus quarantining policy now that rapid antigen tests are available to the system’s schools. The new policy states that close contacts of a symptomatic student with a negative rapid test won’t be asked to quarantine, though a follow-up PCR test, which is more accurate, is recommended for the student. If that test is also negative, close contacts won’t need to quarantine, but if a positive result emerges, unvaccinated close contacts will need to quarantine.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
thebutlercollegian.com

Students experience difficulties getting a COVID-19 test

Students are struggling to find available COVID-19 tests near campus. Graphic courtesy of montagehealth.org. EMMA CHAMLEY | STAFF REPORTER | echamley@butler.edu. As COVID-19 cases have risen on campus, the need for testing at Health Services has grown. Compounding the problem is the recent resignation of Rhonda Jackson, former interim director of Health Services.
COLLEGES
KXLY

Where to get a COVID-19 test in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash.– As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, so does the need for testing. Whether it’s for an event you need proof of a negative test for or you may have been exposed, testing has been hard to find. Unify Health- Appointments encouraged. Franklin Urgent Care- Call...
SPOKANE, WA
krcrtv.com

Clinics are getting overrun by COVID-19 testing

Tehama County is now the second in the state for new COVID-19 infections as of Monday, and Shasta County is first for highest COVID case rate. This has caused some doctors offices to be overwhelmed with testing and have to rearrange their schedules to make sure they are able to treat other patients.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Area libraries, stores out of COVID-19 rapid testing kits

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Since last year, the Governor of Ohio has been touting at-home testing kits for COVID-19. Earlier this year, the state started handing out the free kits to local libraries and universities for the community to pickup and take home for discreet testing, but as of this week, all area locations were out of the tests.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
KJCT8

District 51 working to secure Binax COVID-19 rapid test

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - District 51 is in the process of securing a COVID-19 rapid test through the company Binax. This will give students & staff results in 15 to 20 minutes. District 51 is partnering with the state to get these rapid tests for our District 51 schools....
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

