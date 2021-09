The NBA’s official Twitter account released the best passes from the 2020-21 season all week and PSO is aggregating all the best of them in one place below for NBA fans’ viewing pleasure. From LeBron James further cementing himself as one of the best passers ever to a new rookie on the block instantly ascending into the upper-echelon of the game’s top facilitators in LaMelo Ball. There’s also the best passes from every team, some crazy no-look dimes, and of course, touchdowns from coast to coast.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO