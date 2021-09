Illinois Opportunity Project (IOP) president Mark Cavers is pushing for changes in Illinois. “We believe Illinois should be a place where families and businesses have every opportunity to flourish and thrive, but for that to happen we have to have an honest and efficient government that serves regular Illinoisans and today we know that isn't the case,” Cavers said during a recent news conference. “Government too often serves the politically connected because the political establishment, special interest and insider lobbyists have too much power and are not accountable to the people.”

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO