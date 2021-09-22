COVID vaccinations: Regional incentives, opportunities

From left, Albany City Commissioner/businesswoman B.J. Fletcher and Phoebe Putney Health System CEO/President Scott Steiner talk with one of the individuals who came to Fletcher’s restaurant three weeks ago to get a COVID-19 vaccination and a free meal offered by Fletcher. The second vaccination event at Fletcher’s BJ’s Country Buffet will be held Saturday. Staff Photo: Tara Fletcher

ALBANY — Incentivization. That seems to be the buzz word in southwest Georgia as, slowly but surely, the region inches the needle upward in efforts to vaccinate the populace against the COVID-19 virus.

Health care providers like Phoebe Putney Health System, Albany Area Primary Health Care and Southwest Public Health District 8-2 have certainly done their part, hosting vaccination events throughout the region. Local taxing entities in the community, flush with monies from the American Rescue Plan Act, upped the ante by providing monetary incentives for employees to get vaccinated: Dougherty County employees, $300; city of Albany employees (discussions are ongoing for $500 “bonuses”), and Dougherty County School System employees, $1,000.

Meanwhile, community-minded businesses and nonprofit organizations are getting in on the act, offering their own brand of incentives for those who take the jab to fight the lingering pandemic.

Albany City Commissioner B.J. Fletcher offered free meals at her BJ’s Country Buffet three weeks ago for people who received the vaccine on-site, and she’s following up — as promised — with a second event from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at her 2401 Dawson Road restaurant for those who return to get the second shot. And Owner/Operator George Suarez of the 2615 Dawson Road McDonald’s, in conjunction with Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE), is offering a voucher for a free McDonald’s combo meal for individuals who are vaccinated on-site at the restaurant Tuesday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

“We wanted to make sure getting the second shot was as easy as getting the first,” Fletcher said. “And this won’t just be for the people who came to the first event three weeks ago. If enough new people come in and get their first shot on Saturday, I’m committed to doing a third event — and giving away meals for that one, too.

“We had a good turnout for the first one, and I think people appreciated the fact that this was not a ‘medical setting.’ It was easy access.”

Phoebe spokesman Ben Roberts said the hospital system is teaming with Fletcher for an added bonus at Saturday’s event. The first 100 people who come in to get vaccinated also will receive, in addition to the free hot meal, a bag of fresh produce provided by BJ’s.

“B.J. wanted to do something a little healthier than just providing a free meal at the restaurant Saturday, so in addition to administering vaccinations through our mobile wellness clinic, we’ll help facilitate a giveaway of fresh produce,” Roberts said. “She’s coordinating the produce; we will provide reusable bags to hold the produce. We’ll also share some printed material with information on healthy eating.”

CORE is mobilizing directly in communities across the country, including the state of Georgia, with fleets of mobile units administering vaccines, tests and essential resources.

“During this uncertain time, McDonald’s wants to do everything it can to help our community stay safe,” Suarez said in a news release. “We are excited to partner with CORE to do our part to help our community protect themselves and stop the spread of the virus, especially with the emergence of the delta variant.”

The Albany McDonald’s also will host a second mobile vaccination clinic in partnership with CORE, offering customers the opportunity to get the second dose of the vaccine on Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Albany Mayor Bo Dorough praised local restaurant owners like Suarez for their help in promoting vaccinations in southwest Georgia.

“The city of Albany is grateful to local businesses like McDonald’s who have partnered with health care providers to increase vaccine uptake,” Dorough said. “I want to express my appreciation to George Suarez, the owner of the McDonald’s franchise hosting the clinic. We are seeing a gradual increase in the percentage of our residents who are being vaccinated, and the contributions of businesses such as McDonald’s are making a difference in our community. The city of Albany continues to encourage all citizens to be vaccinated to protect themselves, their loved ones and others.”

Meanwhile, Pastor Vincent Charles and Greater Faith & Deliverance Ministries is partnering with the Elevation Project of Morehouse School of Medicine, Albany State University, and sponsorship by the “Let’s Talk Radio Show with Pastor Yaz” on WZBN to bring the “Let’s Get in Tune — Health, Harmony & Awareness” health fair event to Albany Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at 1510 W. Broad Ave.

The fair will offer awareness of prostate cancer, which is one of the most treatable cancers, and will include COVID-19 vaccinations administered by the IK Medical Diagnostic Services Mobile Unit. Free prostate cancer PSA screenings (blood draw only) will be administered by Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital nurses.

The event will include live music featuring the Thomas Merritt Band, local artists, and more.

Other Phoebe events scheduled for COVID vaccines include:

Rhema Word Cathedral, 610 West Oglethorpe Blvd., Albany

Thursday, 2-4 p.m. Vaccine type: Pfizer

--

Flint Ag & Turf, 864 U.S. 280, Americus

Thursday, 6-9 p.m. Vaccine type: Pfizer

--

Taste of Sumter — Downtown Americus

Thursday, 6-9 p.m., Vaccine type: Pfizer

--

Deerfield Windsor School Event, 2500 Nottingham Way, Albany

Saturday, 3-5 p.m. Vaccine type: Pfizer

--

Cray Chapel CME Church, 1918 Oakhaven Drive, Albany

Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon Vaccine type: Pfizer

--

Flint RiverQuarium Water Wings & Wildlife Festival, 117 Pine Ave., Albany

Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Vaccine type: Pfizer

--

River Valley Ingredients, 82 Georgia Feed Drive, Cuthbert

Sunday, 2-6 p.m. Vaccine type: Pfizer

--

River Road Church of Christ, 411 Gaines Ave., Albany

Tuesday, 2-6 p.m. Vaccine type: Pfizer

--

Albany Chamber Event, 2815 Meredyth Drive, Albany

Tuesday, 2-6 p.m. Vaccine type: Pfizer

--

Terrell Academy, 602 Academy Drive, Dawson

Wednesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Vaccine type: Pfizer

--

Magnolia Manor, 2001 S. Lee St., Americus

Sept. 30, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Vaccine type: Pfizer

--

Albany Technical College, 1704 S. Slappey Blvd., Albany

Sept. 30, 1-4 p.m., Vaccine type: Pfizer