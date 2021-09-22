CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Commencing Department of Defense Actions and Implementation to Address Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment in the Military. Independent Review Commission Recommendation-Implementation Roadmap.

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, the Department of Defense announced the Independent Review Commission Actions and Implementation to Address Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment in the Military. Over the past seven months, the Department has made progress on a set of actions to evaluate our installations, assess compliance with existing policy, comprehensively improve our efforts at the installation level, take the initial steps to establish a violence prevention workforce, and initiate changes to the military justice process governing the handling of sexual assault and sexual harassment cases.

DoD Announces New Senior Advisor for Arctic Security Affairs

The Department of Defense announced the following advisor selection today:. Randy “Church” Kee, a retired U.S. Air Force major general, assumes duties as Senior Advisor for Arctic Security Affairs to assist with establishing the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, the Department of Defense’s sixth and newest regional center.
General Officer Announcement

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III announced today that the president has made the following nomination:. Air Force Col. James D. Brantingham for appointment to the rank of brigadier general. Brantingham is currently serving as the command chaplain, Air Mobility Command, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.
Secretary of Defense Austin Approves More DoD Advisory Committees for Resumption of Operations

After careful consideration of the recommendations resulting from the zero-based review of all DoD advisory committees, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III has approved the following advisory committees for resumption of operations. The recommendations for other boards are still under consideration, and we will announce the results for more advisory committees in coming weeks.
Attorney Sentenced To 7 1/2 Years In Prison For ‘Systematically Defrauding’ Biglaw Firm

A former Cooley attorney, James Brien, was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for “systematically defrauding” the law firm and another former employer, the English governmental agency Commonwealth Secretariat, for over £640,000 ($886,000). His scheme involved diverting payments made by both the Commonwealth Secretariat and Cooley to his own bank account.
Female Fort Bliss soldier assaulted by Afghan evacuees

A female Fort Bliss soldier was assaulted on Sunday by a group of male Afghanistan evacuees at Fort Bliss’s Doña Ana Range Complex in New Mexico, officials confirmed to American Military News. The incident was first reported by Pop Smoke Media on Friday. Fort Bliss public affairs director Lt. Col....
The COVID-19 vaccine mandate goes into effect Monday; religious exemptions are still being questioned

A third booster shot has been approved for all healthcare workers, but the mandate for getting the first dose is Monday, and many healthcare workers haven’t gotten it. Attorney at Leeds Brown Law, Rick Ostrove, says it’s up to the employer to handle an employee’s refusal, but the state will take action against the employer if it isn’t handled.
DoD Authorizes a Temporary Increase to 2021 Basic Allowance for Housing Rates for Certain Locations

The Department of Defense has temporarily authorized increases in the 2021 Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH) rates for 56 housing markets (commonly referred to as Military Housing Areas, MHAs) across the U.S. Uniformed service members who have incurred increased housing costs above their current BAH may be eligible to apply and receive BAH at the temporarily higher rate. The increased BAH rates for affected active duty (and full-time National Guard duty) Service members in these MHAs will take effect October 1, 2021 and expire on December 31, 2021.
Fix Broken Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program, Attorney General Raoul Urges Department Of Education

CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul, as part of a coalition of 22 attorneys general, today urged the U.S. Department of Education to take robust action to fix the broken Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program. Since borrowers first became eligible for relief in 2017, almost all PSLF applications have been rejected, leaving millions of public servants in the lurch. These teachers, nurses, public interest attorneys, social workers, first responders, service members, and others Continue Reading
DOD Will Continue to Defend U.S. if Government Shuts Down

Congress has until Sept. 30 to pass an appropriations bill before government funding lapses, triggering a partial shutdown. "We will make sure that the capabilities, the resources, the people are in place to continue to look after our national security interests" in the event of a shutdown, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said today.
Vaccine Mandate For NYC Teachers, Department Of Education Workers Put On Hold By Federal Judge

UPDATE: COVID Vaccine Mandate For New York City Teachers To Take Effect After Federal Appeals Court Lifts Temporary Ban NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Monday was supposed to be the deadline for New York City school employees to get vaccinated, but that’s not the case anymore after a judge temporarily blocked the mandate. The Department of Education’s vaccine mandate is now in limbo, just days before it was supposed to take effect. Come Monday, all teachers and DOE employees were required to have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine or they’d lose their jobs, but Friday night, that all changed when...
Fraternity Chapter At Northwestern University Under Cease-And-Desist Order Amid Drugging Claims; Student Who Claims She Was Drugged Comes Forward In Op-Ed

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — All fraternity events at Northwestern University have been suspended after numerous drugging allegations, and one fraternity at the center of the claims has now placed its Northwestern chapter under a cease-and-desist order. The cease and desist order was handed down Monday against the Northwestern chapter of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity: Meanwhile, a student who claims to be a victim has come forward in a student newspaper op-ed claiming she was “belittled, disbelieved, and mistreated” once she went to the hospital. “The Fraternity Service Center of Sigma Alpha Epsilon has issued a cease-and-desist on its chapter at Northwestern University...
HFPA Adds Five To Credentials Committee To Aid In Diversity Reforms, Help Select New Members

The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association has added five new people to its nine-member Credentials Committee. The group helps select new members, a key element in the Golden Globes organization’s efforts to address an admitted lack of diversity among the once-insular group. The new committee members are Tre’Vell Anderson, Terry Anzur, Bel Hernandez, Toni Moston and Dr. Allissa Richardson. Michele Manelis, Barbaros Tapan and Alessandra Venezia were added in August. The HFPA said in its announcement today that “a class of new members to be announced within the week.” The Credentials Committee is tasked with vetting applicants for membership according to new...
DOD Official Says Concept of Integrated Deterrence Is Call to Action

In a speech earlier this year, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III called deterrence the cornerstone of defense to make sure U.S. adversaries know that the risk of aggression is out of line with any conceivable benefit, a key Defense Department official said today. Gregory M. Kausner, performing the...
DoD Publishes Federal Register Notice for Input on Supply Chain Vulnerabilities and Opportunities

As part of the department’s one-year response to Executive Order (EO) 14017, America’s Supply Chains, the Department of Defense published a Federal Register Notice (FRN) soliciting comments from industry on key supply chain challenges and recommendations to strengthen the defense industrial base. The department seeks comments about supply chain vulnerabilities...
