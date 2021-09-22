DoD Approves $25 Million in Grants Under Defense Manufacturing Community Support Program
The Department of Defense today announced the award of five grants totaling approximately $25 million under the Defense Manufacturing Community Support Program by the Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation. The awards derive from Fiscal Year 2021 appropriated funding and leverage an additional $11.7 million in non-Federal funds for a total investment of $36.7 million. The Defense Manufacturing Community Support Program makes long-term investments in critical skills, facilities, workforce development, research and development, and small business support in order to strengthen the national security innovation base.www.defense.gov
