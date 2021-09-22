DoD Approves $25 Million in Grants Under Defense Manufacturing Community Support Program

The South Dakota School of Mines and Technology has been awarded a $11.2 million grant to partner with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineer Research and Development Center’s Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory. This new project called “Materials and Manufacturing for Cold Regions” will be conducted over a five-year time span, with funding going to faculty and student research at the School of Mines from multiple engineering and science disciplines. The team will develop advanced materials and manufacturing technology in support of the U.S. Army’s global military objectives in cold and remote regions.

