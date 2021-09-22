Museum patrons enjoy timeless treat

A vintage vehicle, winningly refurbished for the Antique Automobile Club of America by three years’ worth of Penn College students, caught the eye of a college employee and her husband as they visited the AACA Museum in Hershey last weekend. “While checking out the exhibitions, we came across a beautiful 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle that was restored by our Penn College students,” said Barbara Adzema after touring the automotive showplace with car buff/spouse Robert (who commented that the work “was meticulously done to perfection,” she reported).