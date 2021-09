When we watch a horse end a reining pattern with a perfect sliding stop or a dressage horse present an exquisite pirouette, it’s easy to see how they made their way to the winner’s circle. But what we don’t see is all of the time and thought that goes into these elite athletes performing to the best of their ability. Horses that compete on this level don’t just show up to a competition without any preparation, in fact it’s quite the opposite. The making of a champion involves precise breeding, training, veterinary care, and the right people believing that they are capable of elite competition and can be seen first-hand in the Behind Every Champion Is a Team.

