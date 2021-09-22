CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sprecher, Shaun A - Access Device Fraud and 3 additional charges

crimewatchpa.com
 6 days ago

An arrest warrant for Shaun Austin Sprecher, was issued on 9/22/2021. A criminal complaint against Sprecher was filed, as a result of obtaining a debit card issued to another person, and using that card to access a bank account without having authorization to do so. Sprecher is also accused of taking the victim’s car without consent and driving while suspended. If you have any information on the location of Sprecher, please contact Detective Santiago, at 717-939-9866 ext. 1105, or submit a tip below.

dauphin.crimewatchpa.com

cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

(18) 4106 (A1II) Access Device Fraud (F3)

Celestine, Glendon James - (18) 4106 (A1II) Access Device Fraud (F3) and 1 additional charge. On Monday, July 19, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to call a resident in reference to credit card fraud. The victim reported that on June 30th, 2021, the victim's credit card was lost at a bar in Harrisburg. Several unauthorized purchases on the card then followed,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

Juvenile Arrested for Theft and Receiving Stolen Property

Quakertown Police arrested a juvenile for theft and receiving stolen property stemming from an investigation into a theft report at Rite Aid. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and unquestionable property of the appropriate law enforcement agency that maintains, manages and administers content. Content is subject to change at any time. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. CRIMEWATCH Technologies, affiliates and subsidiaries are in no way responsible for accuracy, timeliness, or relevancy of the information populating this site.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Pantoja-Duran, Carlos - (1) Count DUI - BAC .16% or Greater and 5 additional charges

On September 22, 2021 an Arrest Warrant was issued for Carlos Pantoja-Duran after he failed to appear for his preliminary hearing for the following incident. Carlos Pantoja-Duran,25, of Kennett Square was arrested and charged with DUI and related traffic offenses after the 2004 Honda he was operating was stopped for traveling at a high rate of speed through a parking lot and striking a curb as he exited the parking lot. Upon approaching the vehicle, Pantoja-Duran admitted to driving with a suspended driver's license and Officers observed indicators suggesting intoxication. Pantoja-Duran refused to attempt any field sobriety tests that were instructed by Officers. While speaking with the passenger of the vehicle, Officers observed a small bag of suspected marijuana in the center cup holder. Carlos Pantoja-Duran was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI, possession of Marijuana and other related traffic offenses. Charges were filed with District Court 15-3-04.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News Network

Former Inmate Sentenced to Five Years in Prison for Jailhouse COVID-19 Unemployment Benefits Fraud

FRESNO, Calif. — Christina Smith, 38, who was formerly incarcerated at the Central California Women’s Facility (CCWF) in Chowchilla, was sentenced today to five years in prison for conspiracy and aggravated identity theft charges for the submission of fraudulent unemployment insurance claims to the California Employment Development Department (EDD) in the names of current CCWF inmates, Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.
FRESNO, CA
crimewatchpa.com

Person not to Possess Firearm (F1)

VERDICT: JURY CONVICTS LANCASTER FELON WITH HAVING LOADED GUN SEPTEMBER 27, 2021 A Lancaster man was convicted of illegally possessing a loaded firearm in January in East Donegal Township. Taylor McCoy Wike III, 30, is prohibited from having a firearm due to a prior felony conviction. A Lancaster... All site...
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

Lamar, Albert - (1) count Driving While Operating Privilege is Suspend or Revoked and 2 additional charges

On September 17, 2021 at approximately 10:58AM, Officers were conducting a speed enforcement detail in the 500 Block of E. State Street and observed a Ford work van traveling at a high rate of speed. Subsequently, a traffic stop was initiated in the 100 Block of Race Street, Kennett Square Borough. Upon making contact with the driver, later identified as Albert Lamar, it was discovered he did not have a valid driver's license. Upon further investigation, it was found Lamar was a habitual offender for driving with a suspended license. After reviewing Lamar's extensive drivers history from PennDOT, charges were filed with District Court 15-3-04 for Habitual Offender and other related traffic offenses.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
Times Leader

Two federal inmates charged with pandemic unemployment fraud

SCRANTON — Two federal inmates from Luzerne County were indicted by a federal grand jury with pandemic unemployment assistance fraud, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler. Christina Covey, 34, formerly of Drums, Butler Township, and Fredy Mendoza, 33, formerly of Hazleton, were charged Tuesday with fraudulently obtaining pandemic...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
FingerLakes1

Dundee woman arrested on welfare fraud charges

A Dundee woman is accused of committing welfare fraud after an investigation was completed by the Yates County Sheriff’s Office Public Assistance Fraud Unit. April Butler, 39, allegedly lied to the Yates County Department of Social Services and was overpaid public benefit assistance by over $1,000. She was charged with...
DUNDEE, NY
WTAX

Chicago woman charged with fraud, theft

A Chicago woman has been charged with obtaining dozens of young homicide victims’ death certificates and using them to defraud the government out of thousands of dollars in tax refunds and coronavirus stimulus payments. Katrina Pierce faces federal charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to a criminal...
CHICAGO, IL
crimewatchpa.com

Jackson, Melanie - Simple Assault and 2 additional charges

On September 1st, officers were called to a business on S Bellevue Ave for a dispute between a Lyft driver and a customer, ID'd as Melanie Jackson. The victim reported that the passenger, Jackson, refused to wear a mask in his vehicle after multiple requests to do so. Using profanity, Jackson told the victim to take her to work and refused to get out of the vehicle after the victim cancelled the Lyft trip. When the victim opened the door and requested that Jackson get out of the vehicle, Jackson then sprayed the victim with mace and walked away. Melanie Jackson will be sent a summons to appear in court.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News Network

Two Tampa Men Plead Guilty To Conspiracy To Commit Access Device Fraud And Aggravated Identity Theft Related To COVID Unemployment Insurance Benefits

Tampa, Florida – Kary Stevenson (47) and Corey Quinn (35), both of Tampa, have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit access device fraud and aggravated identity theft. Each faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison for the conspiracy count and a consecutive two years’ imprisonment for the aggravated identity count.
TAMPA, FL
crimewatchpa.com

(18) 4120(A) Identity Theft (M1)

Celestine, Glendon James - (18) 4106 (A1II) Access Device Fraud (F3) and 1 additional charge. On Monday, July 19, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to call a resident in reference to credit card fraud. The victim reported that on June 30th, 2021, the victim's credit card was lost at a bar in Harrisburg. Several unauthorized purchases on the card then followed,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

Bianchini, Michael - Recklessly Endangering another Person and 3 additional charges

Pennridge Regional Police Responded to a report of Motor Vehicle Crash at Ridge Road and Lawn Ave. It was reported that the one party was assaulted. Michael Bianchini assaulted the other male operator after he was rear ended. During the course of the assault Bianchini broke the car window and caused a laceration to the facial area of the victim. Bianchini was arraigned by Judge Petrucci and was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
crimewatchpa.com

Herrera, Francisco M. - Felony Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officer and 2 additional charges

Location: Millport Road at Lampeter Road, West Lampeter Township. Accused: Francisco M. HERRERA, 31 yoa, Willow Street PA. The West Lampeter Township Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle at the above location for a traffic violation at 1246 hours. The driver of the vehicle fled west onto Millport Road, continuing on South Duke Street into Lancaster City at an excessive rate of speed and eluded capture.
LAW ENFORCEMENT

