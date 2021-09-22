Sprecher, Shaun A - Access Device Fraud and 3 additional charges

On September 22, 2021 an Arrest Warrant was issued for Carlos Pantoja-Duran after he failed to appear for his preliminary hearing for the following incident. Carlos Pantoja-Duran,25, of Kennett Square was arrested and charged with DUI and related traffic offenses after the 2004 Honda he was operating was stopped for traveling at a high rate of speed through a parking lot and striking a curb as he exited the parking lot. Upon approaching the vehicle, Pantoja-Duran admitted to driving with a suspended driver's license and Officers observed indicators suggesting intoxication. Pantoja-Duran refused to attempt any field sobriety tests that were instructed by Officers. While speaking with the passenger of the vehicle, Officers observed a small bag of suspected marijuana in the center cup holder. Carlos Pantoja-Duran was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI, possession of Marijuana and other related traffic offenses. Charges were filed with District Court 15-3-04.

