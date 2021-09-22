Sprecher, Shaun A - Access Device Fraud and 3 additional charges
An arrest warrant for Shaun Austin Sprecher, was issued on 9/22/2021. A criminal complaint against Sprecher was filed, as a result of obtaining a debit card issued to another person, and using that card to access a bank account without having authorization to do so. Sprecher is also accused of taking the victim’s car without consent and driving while suspended. If you have any information on the location of Sprecher, please contact Detective Santiago, at 717-939-9866 ext. 1105, or submit a tip below.dauphin.crimewatchpa.com
