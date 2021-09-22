CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harness a safe hunt this deer season ​​​​​​​

By Chuck Long
Cover picture for the articleChuck Long AGFC Northeast Regional Educator, Jonesboro. LITTLE ROCK — Innovations in gear used by bowhunters to pursue white-tailed deer continues to evolve at a rapid pace. Bows that were obnoxiously loud and required a heavy draw weight have been replaced by lighter, whisper-quiet bows thats shoot arrows lightning fast at a minimal draw weight. Arrows have become more durable, consistent and forgiving and the choices in broadheads range from traditional deep-penetrating fixed-blade heads to devastating mechanicals that cut a huge swath through flesh. Clothing comes in a wide range of camo patterns to hide the human profile from the keen eyes of a whitetail and is also designed to lessen the scent dispersion of a hunter. All these are important, but one sector of hunting gear that is vital to a safe hunt has also seen great advances. Fall arrest systems have transitioned from simple belts to harnesses that will keep a hunter safe should an unexpected fall occur.

