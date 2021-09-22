Left's 'essential' not so essential
The authority to tax is the power to control, contain and crush (“Tax hikes reveal Congress’ economic ignorance,” Web, Sept. 21). Whenever I hear that a politician wants to raise taxes, even if it’s ‘for the children,’ I get the shakes, the willies and (if it’s a progressive demand) full-blown delirium tremens. Call me an old fuddy duddy but I just don’t trust politicians, especially ones that consider the donkey an attractive mascot.m.washingtontimes.com
