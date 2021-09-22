CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Lightsource BP Secures $1.8B Credit Facility

By Andreas Exarheas
rigzone.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLightsource bp has announced that it has secured a new $1.8 billion revolving credit facility and trade finance facility, which the company says will help fuel its new global growth strategy of developing 25 gigawatts (GW) of solar by 2025. The company noted that the funding – which is provided...

www.rigzone.com

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

Petrofac Signs Partnership with Green Hydrogen Co

Petrofac has announced that it has signed a strategic partnership with UK green hydrogen energy company Protium. Petrofac has announced that it has signed a strategic partnership with UK green hydrogen energy company Protium. The partnership aims to provide clients with access to Protium’s green hydrogen capability and Petrofac’s engineering,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ihsmarkit.com

BP’s Lightsource JV gains $1.8 billion in backing for 25-GW solar pipeline

BP secured a $1.8 billion finance package for its Lightsource joint venture to develop 25 GW-worth of solar projects globally by 2025, highlighting the attractiveness of corporate solar power purchase agreements (PPAs). The group of banks backing the combined credit and trade finance facility favored the BP venture's plan to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

EHT Secures $2M Credit Facility to Fund New Puerto Rico Housing Orders

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ('EHT' or the 'Company'), a global leader in renewable energy solar and wind technologies is pleased to announce that it has secured a $2 million credit facility (the 'Credit Facility') with a private lending institution to fund the initial construction of the Company's Puerto Rico housing orders. As disclosed on September 20, EHT's Puerto Rico JV residential rebuilding project has received orders for 141 additional homes through three Puerto Rico based housing developments in Arroyo, Carolina and Vega Baja which will begin construction immediately.
REAL ESTATE
rigzone.com

Ineos Plans $1.3B+ Grangemouth Spend

Ineos Grangemouth has announced planned further investment of over $1.3 billion towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions at its site to net zero by 2045. Ineos Grangemouth has announced planned further investment of over $1.3 billion (GBP 1 billion) towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions at its site to net zero by 2045.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp Solar#Renewable Energy Industry#Dominion Energy#Solar Energy#Lightsource Bp Secures#Bnp#Socgen#Natwest#Lloyds#Toronto Dominion#Wells Fargo#Emea#Mcdonald#The Paris Agreement
rigzone.com

Oil Trader Vitol Jumps into EV Fleet Business

(Bloomberg) -- Vitol Group, the world’s biggest independent oil trader, is jumping into the electric-vehicle fleet business. The Rotterdam-based trading house formed a $250 million joint venture with BYD Co., a Chinese EV and battery maker, it said in a statement. The new service will offer electric-car fleet services and charging infrastructure to cities, companies and other organizations.
INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

Lightsource BP aims to develop 25GW of solar capacity by 2025

UK-based solar energy company Lightsource BP has announced a target of developing 25GW of solar power capacity by 2025, having secured a $1.8bn revolving credit facility and trade finance facility. The funding was supplied by ten global financial institutions and will be used to install solar facilities across Europe, the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ShareCast

Lightsource BP targets double growth after new funding deal

BP’s joint solar power venture, Lightsource BP, said it will more than double its planned global expansion by 2025 after securing $1.8bn (£1.3bn) in financing. The company had set an initial target capacity of 10 gigawatts by 2023, enough for almost 3.4m homes, but the new funds will allow it to aim for 25GW by 2025 – or the equivalent of 8.4m homes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
eBay
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Amazon
Business Insider

AFC Gamma's Stock Slightly Down After Announcing $30M Expansion Of Nature's Medicines Credit Facility

Cannabis-focused mortgage real estate finance enterprise AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) said Monday it has bolstered $62.5 million in funding for Devi Holdings Inc., which is doing business as Nature’s Medicines. Based in West Palm Beach, Florida, the company has expanded its senior credit facility by $30 million to Nature’s Medicines,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
MarketWatch

Hovde Group analyst sees regional bank M&A revival in California

Hovde Group analyst Ben Gerlinger on Friday said BayCom Corp. , Sierra Bancorp , California Bancorp and RBB Bancorp appear to be best positioned to outperform peers amid an uptick in mergers and acquisitions among banks in the California market. "Following more than a decade of under-punching rival geographies in both number of deals and total assets acquired, California-based bank M&A is once again alive and well," Gerlinger said in a research note. "More importantly, as the industry comes to grips with the necessity of bulking up asset bases in order to spread ever-increasing technology costs across a larger balance sheet, deal pricing/structure and the pro forma strategy is likely to separate the would-be winners from the rest of the pack." He views RBB Bancorp as undervalued relative to its peers because of its expected loan growth, stable net interest margin, re-acceleration of organic growth and potential M&A opportunities. California BanCorp drew praise from Gerlinger for its organic growth path and improvement in its margins. RBB Bancorp shares are up 61% so far this year and California BanCorp is up 10.9%. The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF is up 25.6%.
CALIFORNIA STATE
rigzone.com

BP Shuts Some UK Gas Stations

(Bloomberg) -- BP Plc said it has been forced to close some of its U.K. refueling stations because a shortage of truck drivers is disrupting deliveries. The decision is the latest symptom of a worsening supply-chain crisis that threatens to derail the country’s post-Covid economic recovery. The shortage of delivery drivers has already left supermarkets around the U.K. unable to fill their shelves. The nation is also suffering from a gas and power supply crunch that’s putting companies out of business and threatening consumers with a big increase in bills.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
rigzone.com

Adnoc Raises Drilling IPO Size to $1.1B

(Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. increased the size of its drilling unit’s initial public offering amid heavy demand for shares in what is likely to be the emirate’s biggest listing in at least four years. Abu Dhabi’s state oil company will now list 11% of Adnoc Drilling on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Shell and ConocoPhillips in $9.5B Permian Deal

Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE: RDS.A) has announced that its subsidiary, Shell Enterprises LLC, has reached an agreement for the sale of its Permian business to ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) for $9.5 billion in cash. Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE: RDS.A) has announced that its subsidiary, Shell Enterprises LLC, has reached...
BUSINESS
rigzone.com

Equinor Cleared to Boost Gas Exports to Tight European Market

Equinor receives permission to increase gas exports from two fields on the Norwegian continental shelf to supply the tight European market. Norwegian oil company Equinor and its partners have received permission to increase gas exports from two fields on the Norwegian continental shelf to supply the tight European market. Equinor...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
seniorhousingnews.com

Transactions & Financings: Healthpeak Closes $3B Credit Facility; Benedictine’s $132M Refinancing

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE: PEAK) has more credit at its disposal. The Denver-based real estate investment trust (REIT) announced on Monday that it closed on a new unsecured revolving credit facility, with commitments totaling $3 billion. The facility reduces Healthpeak’s borrowing costs and extends the maturity date to Jan. 30, 2026. Furthermore, the REIT controls two six-month maturity extensions, subject to certain conditions.
ECONOMY
techstartups.com

Israeli cybersecurity tech startup Panorays secures $42 million in Series B funding to revolutionize third-party security

Hardly a day goes by without another headline of cyber-attacks and data breaches. Companies around the world are losing billions of dollars to cybercriminals. Governments and customers are also holding these companies into account forcing them to tighten their security measures. The increase in data privacy regulations, including European Union...
BUSINESS
rigzone.com

Sapura Energy CFO Steps Down

Sapura Energy Berhad has announced that Reza Abdul Rahim will step down from his position as Group Chief Financial Officer. Sapura Energy Berhad has announced that Reza Abdul Rahim will step down from his position as Group Chief Financial Officer, effective October 1. Rahim, who has spent more than five...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Shell Sanctions Ormen Lange Subsea Gas Project

Shell has submitted the development plan for its Ormen Lange wet gas subsea compression project offshore Norway. Supermajor Shell has reached a Final Investment Decision (FID) for its Ormen Lange wet gas subsea compression project offshore Norway and submitted the development plan for it to the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy