Amazon to offer frictionless shopping, palm-based payment at new arena

By Dan Berthiaume
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe soon-to-open, net-zero carbon-certified arena in Seattle will feature Amazon's leading-edge contactless shopping and payment options. Initially announced in June 2020, Climate Pledge Arena is a redevelopment of downtown Seattle’s KeyArena. The name refers to The Climate Pledge, launched in 2019 by Amazon and climate change network Global Optimism, which calls on signatories to be net-zero carbon across their businesses by 2040.

#Climate Pledge Arena#Keyarena#The Climate Collective#Amazon Fresh#Just Walk Out#Seattle World#Nhl#Seattle Storm
