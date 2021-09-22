Amazon to offer frictionless shopping, palm-based payment at new arena
The soon-to-open, net-zero carbon-certified arena in Seattle will feature Amazon's leading-edge contactless shopping and payment options. Initially announced in June 2020, Climate Pledge Arena is a redevelopment of downtown Seattle’s KeyArena. The name refers to The Climate Pledge, launched in 2019 by Amazon and climate change network Global Optimism, which calls on signatories to be net-zero carbon across their businesses by 2040.www.chainstoreage.com
