AGFC Commissioner Meeting Notice

By Keith Stephens
agfc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are hereby notified that Commissioners of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will meet on the following dates and times to consider any business that may be brought before the Commission. Unless otherwise stated, meetings will be held at the AGFC offices, 2 Natural Resources Dr. in Little Rock.

