AGFC Commissioner Meeting Notice

JOPLIN/NEOSHO, Mo. – The State of Missouri is considering a ‘test to stay’ option for students who are close contacts of other students who test positive for COVID-19. According to Missouri’s Health Director, the concept of ‘test to stay’ would allow a student who was a close contact of another student who tests positive for COVID, to remain in school, so long as they received negative COVID test results. While details of the policy are still being worked out, some local districts, including Joplin, don’t think they’ll need it. Joplin Schools Superintendent Dr. Melinda Moss says “I would be doubtful that we would, simply because of the burden on our school nurses that all that additional testing would require when we really haven’t seen the school transfer that we thought we would anyway.”

MISSOURI STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO