CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Celebrating the Culture and Contributions of Hispanic Americans

commerce.gov
 4 days ago

The following is a cross-post from the U.S. Census Bureau. Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates the culture and contributions of Americans tracing their roots to Spain, Mexico, Central America, South America and the Spanish-speaking nations of the Caribbean. The observance was born in 1968 when Congress authorized the president to issue an annual proclamation designating National Hispanic Heritage Week. Two decades later, lawmakers expanded it to a monthlong celebration, stretching from September 15 to October 15.

www.commerce.gov

Comments / 0

Related
panthernow.com

Reflections of a First-Generation Hispanic-American

Hispanic Heritage month is finally here. Despite the pride we have for our culture and heritage, there are issues that need to be addressed, like the pressure that comes along with being a first-generation American. In no way would I ever deny being Hispanic or Latina. For those who are...
SOCIETY
wdhn.com

Hispanic Heritage Month: Wiregrass outreach organization celebrates Hispanic culture

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — September 15 marks the beginning of National Hispanic Heritage Month. This is a time set aside to recognize the achievements and contributions of the Hispanic community and those who have inspired others to achieve success. One Hispanic organization in the Wiregrass, however, inspires success year-round. Wiregrass...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hispanic Americans#U S Census Bureau#Latin American#The U S Census Bureau
merrillfotonews.com

Comunidad hispania invites the public to celebrate hispanic heritage and culture

Annual fiesta will be Sept. 18 at Normal Park in Merrill. Comunidad hispania [the Hispanic community] will hold their annual fiesta [party] and celebration to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month on Saturday, Sept. 18, at Normal Park in Merrill, from 12:00 noon to 4:30 p.m., and the public is invited to celebrate with them. “Everyone is invited!” organizers say.
MERRILL, WI
hospitalitynet.org

Honor Hispanic Heritage Month with Six Hilton Dishes that Celebrate Hispanic Culture & Tradition

Hispanic Heritage Month runs September 15 - October 15. Chosen for its significance as the date of several Independence Days across Latin American countries, this month-long period is observed in the U.S. as an opportunity to celebrate the histories, cultures and contributions of Hispanic citizens from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.
FOOD & DRINKS
El Paso News

El Paso Art Museum exhibition celebrates Latinx culture during Hispanic Heritage Month

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Papel Latinx is an exhibition at the El Paso Museum of Art that celebrates Latinx artists and culture diversity. “The artists in this exhibition also reflect on the rich ethnic and cultural diversity of Latin communities with deep roots in the U.S,” said Staphany Garnica, Art School coordinator at the El Paso Museum of Art.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
Chile
Place
Americas
Country
Spain
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Society
93.1 KISS FM

Watch As ABC News Spotlights El Paso Celebrating Hispanic Culture

If you missed out on El Paso being spotlighted on ABC’s special segment celebrating Hispanic culture, then grab your tissue because it will give you all the feels. September 15 kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month, and in celebration of Hispanic culture, ABC News hosted a special titled Soul of A Nation: Corazón de América’ hosted by actor Benjamin Bratt.
EL PASO, TX
ClarkCountyToday

Washougal Dual Language kindergarten students celebrate the Hispanic culture

The new Washougal School District Dual Language Kindergarten classrooms of Kelly Borquist and Veronica Paredes celebrated on September 15 by creating their own flags of Costa Rica and Mexico. National Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Month is observed in the US from September 15 to October 15, to celebrate the histories,...
WASHOUGAL, WA
Dallas News

American Indians to celebrate culture, discuss teaching of race and history in schools at event

American Indians will celebrate their culture and history Saturday during an American Indian Heritage Day celebration at Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie. The celebration is free and open to the public. Planned events include songs, dancing and food, as well as discussions related to sovereignty, this year’s theme. Topics will include critical race theory and how restrictions on the teaching of race and history in schools will affect American Indian studies.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
ulmhawkeyeonline.com

Explore Hispanic culture with popular books

This is an enthralling autobiography of a well-known American journalist Ilia Calderon. The story follows her journey from her humble beginnings in Colombia to her present role as one of the top news anchors in the United States. Her story is spiced with exciting stories of her experiences as a reporter traveling to all the hot places across the world. “A lady needs to be like a violet, the more subtle, the more loved and desired,” Ilia’s mother once said. Her mother meant that she doesn’t have to be loud and stylish to be noticed, but inner strength and intellectual ability screams louder than anything. I love that she shares a point of view from an Afro-Latina.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
foxbangor.com

Teacher shares culture during Hispanic Heritage Month

BANGOR — A Bangor school teacher is using her own culture to help teach diversity to her students throughout Hispanic Heritage Month. Johanna Bridges is a sixth and eighth grade Spanish teacher at William S. Cohen School. More than 20 years ago, Bridges immigrated from Colombia to Bangor, Maine with...
BANGOR, ME
Pueblo Chieftain

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month: CSU Pueblo folklorico group honors history, culture

There is little as eye-catching as ballet folklorico dancers performing in full costume while a live band plays nearby. The dancers' colorful dresses create rainbows as they gracefully spin, float or partner with another to create a staccato accompaniment for the music with their rhythmic steps. The music accompanying the dances tells its own story, illustrated through poetic lyrics.
PUEBLO, CO
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Hispanic Heritage Month, by the numbers | The Numbers Racket

According to the 2020 census count, people who identified themselves as Hispanic or Latino comprised  the second-largest ethnic group in the U.S., accounting for more than 18 percent of the population, or more than 62 million people.  The post Hispanic Heritage Month, by the numbers | The Numbers Racket appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy