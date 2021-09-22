Celebrating the Culture and Contributions of Hispanic Americans

This is an enthralling autobiography of a well-known American journalist Ilia Calderon. The story follows her journey from her humble beginnings in Colombia to her present role as one of the top news anchors in the United States. Her story is spiced with exciting stories of her experiences as a reporter traveling to all the hot places across the world. “A lady needs to be like a violet, the more subtle, the more loved and desired,” Ilia’s mother once said. Her mother meant that she doesn’t have to be loud and stylish to be noticed, but inner strength and intellectual ability screams louder than anything. I love that she shares a point of view from an Afro-Latina.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 7 DAYS AGO