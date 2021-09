America can never let happen again the grossly incompetent and politically driven decision-making that led to the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan. The people who made or who advised those decisions—including the president of the United States—must be held fully accountable for the loss of lives, for abandoning Americans in Afghanistan, for the arming of the enemy with our military equipment, and for the fact that we are now less safe than we were 20 years ago when the war began.

POTUS ・ 11 HOURS AGO