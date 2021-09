Do Americans fear crises and catastrophes of unimaginable hardship, or are they so brazenly ignorant and infantile that they believe they can safely walk across a minefield instead of walking around it? They certainly do not fear the harsh reality of an authoritarian government, where only one political party is in charge. Instead, they exude and live out the belief that they are impervious to hardship. They seem to prefer to lazily sit on their veranda, watching the sun go down, while a man wielding a knife walks directly toward them.

POLITICS ・ 20 HOURS AGO