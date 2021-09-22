CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Public pensions must divest from China

By Richard Berman
Washington Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina’s military grows stronger every day. And American taxpayer dollars are helping to fund its expansion. In California, top officials have allowed the investment of more than $3 billion to fund China’s Belt and Road Initiative, where they debt trap financially strapped countries. The Initiative expands the Red Dragon’s footprint worldwide with loans to build infrastructure, including deep-water ports and airports in other countries. When the loans can’t be repaid, China could use these port assets to project military power in a modern-day version of the Russians in Cuba.

