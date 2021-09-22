CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Legislature Launches Joint Redistricting Website and Map Drawing Application

 4 days ago

The Florida Legislature today launched a joint website, www.FloridaRedistricting.gov, and a new interactive map drawing application for the 2022 redistricting cycle. Florida’s redistricting website is a one-stop-shop for information on the redistricting process. Notably, it includes a direct link to a map drawing application where the public can go to draw and submit redistricting plans after signing up for a free account.

