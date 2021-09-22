Florida Legislature Launches Joint Redistricting Website and Map Drawing Application

In the final days leading up to Oregon’s redistricting deadline, state House Democrats remain adamant about their proposed new political maps and think they have cleared a path to pass them while Republicans are contemplating a walkout to block those plans. With the deadline to redraw Oregon’s electoral boundaries approaching Monday stakes are high for both the GOP and and Democrats in a year when the state has gained a sixth U.S. House seat. The House is scheduled to return to the floor on Saturday at 9 a.m., following a three-day pause due to a COVID-19 case in the Capitol in Salem. Democrats have majorities in the House and Senate but don’t have large enough advantages to convene without a few Republicans present.

