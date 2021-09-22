Project: Pilots Workshop Session

The Real Photography Company are inviting you to explore some vintage photographic processes in a series of free-to-attend photographic workshops. The events are open to adults and educators of history and art at all levels from primary to university. They will be designed to assist educators and interested people to learn about the Windrush event alongside the traditional photographic processes of the time. There will be a strong emphasis on family portraits, documenting memorabilia and connecting us to stories of the past, for future generations to learn from.

