Orange, CA

Project: Pilots Workshop Session

chapman.edu
 6 days ago

A group of writers coming together to workshop their scripts. We will be breaking off into groups so will need to be in a medium to large sized classroom to effectively be able to spread out and communicate our work.

events.chapman.edu

Mining Journal

Tichelaar offers workshop Friday

MARQUETTE — A local favorite author, Tyler R. Tichelaar has been invited to present a free workshop Friday evening, in coordination with the Front Street Book Fair. Tichelaar is the owner of Marquette Fiction, his own publishing company, and of Superior Book Productions, a professional editing, proofreading, and book layout company.
MARQUETTE, MI
hfcc.edu

Career Services virtual workshops

The HFC Office of Career Services works to help HFC students and alumni reach their professional goals. In the weeks ahead, Career Services will host seven virtual events to help prepare you for the next step in your career. Interview Strategies Virtual Workshop on Sept. 27. An Interview Strategies Virtual...
JOBS
chapman.edu

Twilight Workshop

Twilight, Chapman's KPOP dance team, will be hosting workshops to teach KPOP choreography. Anyone in the Chapman community is welcome to join!
ORANGE, CA
Vanderbilt University News

Workshops and Training – Let us customize a session for you!

Vanderbilt librarians teach customized workshops on a variety of research topics, from ethically responsible research to literature reviews to citation management to contextualizing data. Knowing how and why scholarship and digital media is produced, organized, and distributed is critically important for life-long learners, engaged citizens, and critical consumers of information.
COLLEGES
Local
California Entertainment
Orange, CA
Entertainment
City
Orange, CA
kclibrary.org

Poetry Workshop

At capacity. Additional sessions will be announced in the coming weeks. Learn more about poetry forms, write your own poems, and help fellow participants hone their writing. Seeing how others experience and think about your poem helps guide your own revisions. Class Meeting Time. Wednesdays, September 22 through October 13.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ephotozine.com

Free Alternative Photography Workshops

The Real Photography Company are inviting you to explore some vintage photographic processes in a series of free-to-attend photographic workshops. The events are open to adults and educators of history and art at all levels from primary to university. They will be designed to assist educators and interested people to learn about the Windrush event alongside the traditional photographic processes of the time. There will be a strong emphasis on family portraits, documenting memorabilia and connecting us to stories of the past, for future generations to learn from.
PHOTOGRAPHY
ucmerced.edu

Fall 2021 Library Workshops

Note: Some of our workshops will be in-person, while most remain online via Zoom. Double-check the event location for each event prior to registering. Zoom links and passcodes will be provided with registration confirmation. You can also view previously recorded workshops, on-demand. ♦Finding & Using Data Workshops (Data & Software...
MERCED, CA
lamission.edu

Upcoming STEM Virtual Workshops

If you are interested in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math), mark your calendar and RSVP early to guarantee your spot in these virtual workshops! Click here to sign up and receive the STEM newsletter. Med School 101 Workshop. Friday, September 24. 12-1 p.m. Zoom Meeting ID: 808 117 5048.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Powell Tribune

Forensics Judging Workshop

Forensics Judging Workshop at 7 p.m. in the Yellowstone Building, Room 208. This will be an instruction and informational session on the rules for judging a speech and debate tournament.
SFStation.com

Health and Happiness Workshop

The pandemic environment, personal problems and work pressure take a toll on our body and mind. The Art of Living brings you this free holistic and integrated workshop called the Health and Happiness which provide unique tools and techniques which help combat stress accumulated in our daily, modern life. Through...
MENTAL HEALTH
case.edu

Program for Autism Education and Research seeking pilot project applications

Through a generous grant from the Corinne L. Dodero Foundation for the Arts and Sciences, the Case Western Reserve University Program for Autism Education and Research (PAER) seeks innovative pilot projects to address the need for greater understanding of autism spectrum disorders, the fastest growing developmental disability among children. All Case Western Reserve University faculty and postdoctoral fellows are invited to apply to receive up to $25,000 in direct costs for their proposed research project. Investigators from underrepresented groups are highly encouraged to apply.
EDUCATION
ulmhawkeyeonline.com

Banking workshop teaches budgeting

You ate out every day this week. You bought new clothes you didn’t need. Now you’re avoiding checking your bank account. Every college student has been there. That’s why the Zeta Theta chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha hosted a workshop last week teaching students how to be smart with money.
EDUCATION
dance.nyc

Absolute Beginners Workshop

Our Absolute Beginners Workshop starts on Wednesday, September 22nd!. Absolute Beginners is the ideal workshop to start dancing flamenco. We will cover and practice all basic aspects for students without prior flamenco dance experience. Classes will focus on strong footwork, upper body coordination, understanding flamenco music and compás, proper posture and breathing. We will begin to develop the muscle strength and dance skills necessary for flamenco dance as we learn a new choreography. Regardless of your dance background, if you have never studied flamenco, this is the way to begin.
THEATER & DANCE
Mining Journal

Zelda workshop set for Saturday

MARQUETTE –An “Art, Creativity, and The Legend of Zelda” workshop is planned Saturday. Animator and illustrator Joel Siegel will present a free workshop at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Teen Space at Peter White Public Library in conjunction with the Front Street Book Fair. The event is geared to kids...
MARQUETTE, MI
chanhassen.mn.us

Woodcarvers' Studio Workshop

Join fellow enthusiasts and woodcarving artists to the weekly open studio for conversation and creative inspiration! Bring your own supplies and tools.
CHANHASSEN, MN
hudsonvalley360.com

Vegetable Fermentation Workshop

STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. — Berkshire Botanical Garden, 5 West Stockbridge Road, Stockbridge, Massachusetts, presents Vegetable Fermentation Workshop noon-2 p.m. Sept. 18. Vegetable fermentation is a practical, safe, and effective method for preserving and enhancing the taste of seasonal produce from your garden, farm, or grocery store. This workshop, taught by Mark Phillips, will provide an in-depth overview of the process for fermenting vegetables at home. It will include a demonstration of how to properly prepare and set up a fermentation vessel, as well as provide principles and practices for successfully managing and storing your ferment. The techniques and knowledge in this workshop can be used for sauerkraut, kimchi, cucumber pickles, hot sauce, dilly beans, and more. Non-members, $45; members, $30. For information, visit http://www.berkshirebotanical.org/events; 413-298-3926; or info@berkshirebotanical.org.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
kbeyfm.com

Watercolor workshop at Harmony School

Bernie Sachs is launching a watercolor workshop at Harmony School of Creative Arts in Marble Falls. The six-week class starts Oct. 4. Harmony Executive Director Amy Taylor told KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune listeners about the class and how to sign up. Listen to “Watercolor workshop at Harmony School” on...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
miamigardens-fl.gov

Sickle Cell Awareness Workshop

Councilman Robert Stephens, III in partnership with Advancing Sickle Cell Advocacy Project, Inc. and State Representative Felicia Robinson present: Sickle Cell Awareness Workshop. The free event will provide sickle cell trait screening and education, healthcare resources, and donor registration information. Lunch will be provided. Face mask or covering is required. All COVID-19 safety protocols will be enforced.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL

