Drinks

The Return Of Sam Adams Utopias

thegnarlygnome.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was once a time in the world of craft beer where the arms race of ‘Extreme Beer’ was all the rage. There was an effort from the biggest and most innovative breweries to keep creating beers that were hoppier, bigger, and more powerful than anything else that had come before them. There was a race for the highest ABV beer that bounced from record breaker to record breaker, and it sure was exciting for a beer drinker. We hadn’t seen anything like that before. As the world kept maturing, and beer kept evolving the extreme beer craze might have fizzled out, and the beer geeks quite possibly might have also moved on. However… the best things from that era still live on (and in my opinion) Sam Adams’ Utopias definitely was one of the best things to come out of it.

www.thegnarlygnome.com

