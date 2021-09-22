CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

How the delta variant is changing behavior, ads during tragedy, and events in limbo

By Jeremy Goldman
eMarketer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEMarketer · How the Delta Variant is Changing Behavior, Ads During Tragedy, and Events in Limbo | Sep 22, 2021. On today's episode, we discuss how the delta variant has affected people's comfort levels doing various activities, what customers want retailers to do in response, and what Americans aren't willing to give up. We then talk about the COVID consumer trend most likely to stick, how brands advertise during tragedy, and what the short- (and long-) term future of events might be. Tune in to the discussion with eMarketer principal analyst at Insider Intelligence Jeremy Goldman.

www.emarketer.com

Comments / 0

Related
eMarketer

Where social media is taking AR, LinkedIn shuts down Stories, and authentic social commerce

EMarketer · Where Social Media is Taking AR, LinkedIn Shuts Stories and Authentic Social Commerce | Sep 23, 2021. On today's episode, we discuss where augmented reality (AR) lands on the gimmick to utility scale, what AR looks like beyond fashion and beauty, and what the Carolina Panthers' new mixed-reality mascot might mean for marketers. We then talk about what authentic social commerce really means, why Stories never worked out for LinkedIn, and what we expect the reaction to Twitter's Super Follows will be. Tune in to the discussion with eMarketer senior analyst at Insider Intelligence Jasmine Enberg.
TECHNOLOGY
eMarketer

The Weekly Listen: Facebook's turning point, finfluencers, and digital ad feelings

EMarketer · The Weekly Listen: Facebook's Turning Point, Finfluencers, and Digital Ad Feelings | Sep 24, 2021. On today's episode, we discuss whether Facebook has reached a turning point, how people now feel about digital ads, if the world is ready for eSports endorsers or finance influencers (aka finfluencers), the pandemic pet boom, what we keep learning about customers' needs, how to make sure you treat in-office and remote workers fairly, a town with free alcohol, and more. Tune in to the discussion with eMarketer analysts Nina Goetzen and Blake Droesch, and senior analyst at Insider Intelligence Jasmine Enberg.
RETAIL
Psych Centra

Shifting Behavior with the ‘Stages of Change’

Researchers in the 1970s created a “model of change” to help people stop harmful behaviors. Today, the model is useful for preventing habits from worsening. When the transtheoretical model (TTM) was developed in the 1970s and early 1980s by researchers James O. Prochaska and Carlo DiClemente, it was revolutionary in its explanation of how behavioral change can take root and how it’s maintained over time.
MENTAL HEALTH
deseret.com

How the delta variant will change COVID-19 vaccines in the future

The delta variant is so contagious that it will change the way the COVID-19 vaccines work in the future, Moderna president Stephen Hoge told CNBC. The delta variant is “just so good at infecting people and replicating that it raises the bar on how good vaccines have to be,” Hoge told CNBC. “It’s actually shown some of the weaknesses that (vaccines) have earlier than you might expect.”
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Americans#Covid#Emarketer#Insider Intelligence#Soundcloud#Vtex Commerce Platform#Motorola#Stanley Black Decker
SFGate

New survey: How companies are responding to the Delta variant

(BPT) - In 2020, the sudden shift companies made to remote work was seen as temporary. Unfortunately, due to the Delta variant and increasing COVID-19 infection rates, many companies that planned on employees returning to the office are adjusting their plans. A recent study assessed how small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are responding to these changing conditions — and what that means for the future of business. The study, JumpCloud’s 2021 Impact of COVID-19 on SMEs survey, gives an overview of these businesses' responses to the challenge, from vaccination incentives to remote work technology.
PUBLIC HEALTH
eMarketer

Retail media goes beyond direct response

Retail media has revolutionized the search ad market, where most of the focus still is. But display and video ads that target consumers higher in the funnel are becoming a more important part of the mix, and technological innovation is ushering in new ad products that bring together the best of branding and the best of performance marketing.
RETAIL
eMarketer

Retail media ads are well-tolerated among users—but increasing ad loads are a risk

Internet users don’t love digital ads, but they don’t hate all formats equally. Consumer surveys have found it’s interruptive ads that frustrate users most: ads that take over the screen, prevent users from reading text, or force them to wait before a video plays, for example. By contrast, they’ve been pretty open to “native” ad formats, where the ad fits in with the content on the page—especially if the message is somewhat relevant or useful.
RETAIL
Fortune

How marketing changed during the pandemic

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Everything changed during the pandemic, and marketing is no exception. In the early days, brands shifted from pushing products to emphasizing purpose in their messaging. As the pandemic wore on, other tricks and trends developed. The Fortune team did a deep dive on marketing in the age of COVID, which you can read this morning here. Some interesting takeaways:
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HuffingtonPost

Experts Predict How The COVID Delta Variant Will Affect Fall Travel

“Hot vax summer” ushered in a hopeful phase of the pandemic, with increases in weddings, family vacations and other opportunities for travel and socialization. But we’ve also seen a rise in COVID-19 cases and concerns about contagious viral coronavirus variants like delta and mu. Many cities, states and countries have...
TRAVEL
Light Reading

NAB cancels 2021 event as Delta variant surges

The National Association of Broadcasters is the latest major industry organization to shift gears amid the recent rise in COVID-19 infections. The organization announced Wednesday that this year's annual NAB Show, set for October 9-13, has been cancelled, with plans underway to offer "select" content from the event in a virtual format through its digital hub, NAB Amplify.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newsitem.com

Is the delta variant of the coronavirus worse for kids?

Is the delta variant of the coronavirus worse for kids?. Experts say there's no strong evidence that it makes children and teens sicker than earlier versions of the virus, although delta has led to a surge in infections among kids because it's more contagious. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All...
KIDS
insideradio.com

NuVoodoo Study Shows Delta Variant Affecting Attitudes On Events.

Music fans may have been excited for their favorite acts to return to the road this year, but the rise in COVID-19 cases attributed to the coronavirus delta variant has dampened many people’s enthusiasm. And the more protected they are, the more reluctance they feel about attending large-scale events, according to a new study from NuVoodoo Media Services.
PUBLIC HEALTH
aappublications.org

Medication nonadherence is frustrating: How to help patients change behavior

Editor's note:For more coverage of the 2021 AAP National Conference & Exhibition, visit https://www.aappublications.org/news/2021/08/18/nationalconference2021. Heather De Keyser, M.D., M.S., FAAP, couldn’t figure out why some of her patients with asthma weren’t improving even though they were on appropriate therapy. “I would read about amazing medications in clinical trials, but it...
HEALTH
hospitalitynet.org

A Small Hotel on the Frontlines with the Delta Variant

The delta variant is slowly but inevitably absorbing the news cycle heading into Autumn 2021 as cases swell across the world and governments take pre-emptive measures to stop a fourth wave of COVID-19 from triggering another round of economically harmful lockdowns. Even though all of us yearn for this pandemic to be over, sadly we’re still very much in uncharted water.
LIFESTYLE
eMarketer

Apple embarks on push to bring more iPhone users into its payments business

The news: Apple introduced a number of features and tie-ups to enhance its payments offerings and spur user growth. Apple will let users add COVID-19 vaccine cards to the Apple Wallet. The integration builds on Apple’s previous efforts to expand the wallet’s use cases—like supporting student IDs and insurance cards,...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy