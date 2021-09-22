CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffy star Michelle Trachtenberg's next TV series announced

By Amy West
digitalspy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuffy the Vampire Slayer star Michelle Trachtenberg has lined up her next TV project. The Gossip Girl actor, who famously played the titular character's younger sister Dawn Summers in the aforementioned supernatural show, is set to host Meet, Marry, Murder, a new true-crime docuseries, for US streaming service Tubi. Consisting...

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Star Hosting New True Crime Series Meet, Marry, Murder on Tubi

While many streaming fans have known that Tubi is a go-to destination when it comes to checking out free, ad-supported movies and TV series, the platform continues to make a push into the world of original content, which includes the upcoming series Meet, Marry, Murder, a series hosted and executive produced by Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Michelle Trachtenberg. The series will explore a number of tragic instances in which a murder was committed by a partner, which features interviews not only with experts in the field of true crime but also individuals who were close to each of the cases. All 13 episodes of Meet, Marry, Murder will hit Tubi on October 6th.
‘Black Christmas’ Actress Michelle Trachtenberg Hosting True Crime Docuseries “Meet, Marry, Murder” for Tubi

True crime buffs will have another show to watch thanks to Tubi, with the free streaming service announcing today that Michelle Trachtenberg will host “Meet, Marry, Murder.”. Deadline reports today, “The series, which will drop all 13 episodes on October 6, comes from British producer FirstLookTV and digital operator FilmRise.”
