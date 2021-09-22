CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon Hills, IL

Overnight Street Parking Reminder

vernonhills.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA friendly reminder that Village Ordinance prohibits parking on the street between 2 a.m and 6 a.m. The VHPD may give temporary permission to park overnight on the street due to visitors, driveway repair, etc. Please note that vehicles must otherwise be legally parked - for example, not in violation of fire lanes, fire hydrants, mail boxes or post-snowfall restrictions. (Vehicles must be removed from Village streets after a snowfall of 2 inches or more to allow the streets to be effectively cleared.) Check the VHPD Overnight Parking/Vacation Watch Request webpage for more information. Thank you!

www.vernonhills.org

