Public Health

Many workers didn’t use (or know about) federally funded COVID-19 sick leave: study

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIthaca, NY — Many workers who became ill during the early part of COVID-19 pandemic couldn’t take time off and more than half were unaware that federally funded emergency paid sick leave was available, according to the results of a recent study. Using data from the Cornell National Social Survey...

MyStateline.com

Can I be denied unemployment if I am fired for refusing a COVID-19 vaccine?

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTVO) – Certain corporations are denying unemployment benefits for people who got fired for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine. President Joe Biden signed two executive orders on Thursday: One requires vaccinations for all federal workers and contractors, and the other requires companies with more than 100 employees to either get vaccinated or require weekly testing. Though this allows some employers to give their workers a choice in getting vaccinated, certain companies, such as Walmart and Disney, say they will require that some employees get the vaccine, according to WCSH.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WLUC

Additional September food assistance benefits related to pandemic to be issued

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - All Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits are receiving an additional monthly payment in September in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Wednesday. “No Michigander should go hungry during a pandemic, and I am...
LANSING, MI
Fortune

Seven percent of companies would fire employees who refused to get a COVID-19 vaccine

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Vaccine mandates are picking up momentum in the U.S. Nearly half of companies are requiring or considering mandating COVID-19 vaccination for employees, and President Biden is set to announce Thursday that federal employees and contractors will need to be vaccinated. The President was also expected to go further, reportedly planning an executive order that would instruct all businesses with 100 or more workers to require their employees to either get vaccinated or face mandatory testing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Sick Leave#Covid 19#Medical Leave#Population Health#Cornell University
Workday Minnesota

Without paid sick time, employers’ COVID-19 vaccine mandates won’t address workers’ access barriers or hesitancy

This article first appeared in Prism. Although COVID-19 has been linked to a documented 628,000 American deaths, just over half of the country’s residents are fully vaccinated against the virus. The continuing pressure for the country to “reopen” grows in tandem with the force of the COVID-19 delta variant, which is responsible for rising infection and hospitalization rates. Simultaneously, some continue to blame individuals for their failure to seek vaccination despite evidence that many people aren’t vaccine hesitant because they don’t want it at all—rather, they’re worried about being able to take time off from work to get vaccinated and recover from any potential side effects. Now with full FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 shots leading to a cascade of employer-imposed vaccine mandates, advocates say there’s increased urgency for employers to ensure Black and brown workers have the access and worker protections they need to get vaccinated. Paid sick leave is at the top of the list.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

Fourth Stimulus Check: $600 To Arrive For Specific Workers Affected By COVID-19

Millions of American workers are set to receive $600 relief checks soon as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Build Back Better plans. Earlier this month, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the new Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) grant program, which allocated $700 million in competitive grant funding to help farm and food workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The grant will be funded by the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, which allocated money to community development financial institutions that serve minority communities.
AGRICULTURE
Chicago Sun-Times

What can employers do if workers avoid COVID-19 vaccines? Plenty.

What can employers do if workers avoid COVID-19 vaccines?. They can require vaccination and fire employees who don’t comply or take other actions such as withholding company perks or charging extra for health insurance. For months, businesses have been encouraging workers to get vaccinated, in some cases offering incentives like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Lawsuits Fighting OSHA Covid-19 Vaccine Standard May Not Matter

President Biden surprised private-sector employers when he directed the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to issue a new emergency temporary standard (ETS), that would require employers with 100 or more employees to mandate that all their employees either become fully vaccinated or undergo weekly Covid-19 testing. To date, the proposal...
LABOR ISSUES
Buffalo News

Refresh Takes: Paid sick leave for Covid-19? Now they tell us

Emergency Covid-19 paid sick leave has been available to almost all U.S. workers throughout the pandemic, but most haven’t known about it – and coverage ends Thursday. The federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act allows those who work in companies with fewer than 500 employees up to two weeks of fully paid leave to convalesce or quarantine with Covid-19 or care for a child with the disease. Caregivers also can get two-thirds of their salary to stay home with a child who cannot attend school or day care for up to eight more weeks.
BUFFALO, NY
wbrz.com

Self-employed workers could be eligible for new round of pandemic benefits from LWC

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Workforce Commission announced a new benefit for the self-employed that could affect thousands of people in the state. It pays $100 a week. To qualify for the new benefit, you must be self-employed and eligible for at least $1 in payments from Dec. 27, 2020 to July 31, 2021 through one of several unemployment programs. Applicants also need to have had $5,000 in self-employment net earnings in the prior tax year.
BATON ROUGE, LA

