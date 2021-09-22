Help Keep Sidewalks & Paths Clear

Thank you to residents who live adjacent to sidewalks and bike paths for helping keep trees and bushes trimmed back. This becomes even more important as students are walking to school – and all of us are enjoying these last weeks of beautiful weather before winter. In fact, Ordinance (Sec. 23-33) states that residents are expected to keep trees, bushes and other vegetation trimmed back so not only are sidewalks easy and safe to use, but also so that traffic signs and street lights are kept visible. Please help keep our neighborhoods and neighbors safe. If you have questions about the Obstruction Ordinance or need assistance in understanding what tasks are required, please reach out to Village Hall at 847-367-3700 for assistance. Thank you!