Baldwin, WI

Arlyss Jeane Butler

APG of Wisconsin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArlyss Butler, 87, of Baldwin, WI, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021 at the Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire. Arlyss was born October 30, 1933 in Woodville to Norman and Myrtle (Haugeland) Randall. She grew up in Woodville and graduated from Woodville High School. Arlyss was united in marriage to William Donald Butler on June 6, 1953 in Woodville. At that time, she worked as a bookkeeper for the local lumber yard. The couple adopted two beloved daughters, Susan and Patty, as the family moved around southeastern Wisconsin because Bill worked as a chef at several supper clubs. The family relocated to Woodville for a few years before settling on a farm in Cameron in 1970, where they also ran a supper club. Farm life was not for Arlyss, but she created a loving home for her family. She always had something to say on any topic, and was not afraid to get in someone’s face to protect and help her family. After selling the farm and supper club, they moved to Dallas, WI until retirement. Arlyss moved to Baldwin in 2013, a few years after Bill passed away.

