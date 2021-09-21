Montana Tech names Uuno Sahinen Silver Medallion recipient

Congratulations to Baylee Herman from the Simms FFA chapter and Circle S 4-H club on receiving a 2022 NILE Merit Heifer. She will be receiving a Hereford heifer from Sidwell Ranch of Columbus, MT. Each of the 19 program participants will own their heifer jointly with NILE until the completion of the program, at which time NILE officials will sign off and the participant will take full ownership of the heifer. During the program duration, participants are responsible for raising the heifer, arranging for her bred, completing the record keeping procedure and bringing the animal back one year later as a bred replacement heifer for exhibit at the NILE Stock Show.

AGRICULTURE ・ 12 DAYS AGO