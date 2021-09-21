CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana Tech names Uuno Sahinen Silver Medallion recipient

Montana Standard
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Montana Bureau of Mines and Geology at Montana Tech has named John F. Childs the recipient of the 2021 Uuno Sahinen Silver Medallion. The award is named after the late Uuno Sahinen, the MBMG’s first director, widely recognized for the MBMG’s growth. The Uuno Sahinen Award acknowledges “outstanding contributions in understanding and development of energy, mineral, or groundwater resources in Montana” and is awarded each year.

