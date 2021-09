Tamsen Fadal & Elizabeth Stanley on "The Broadway Show" Elizabeth Stanley has had quite a year. In addition to earning her first Tony Award nomination for her performance as Mary Jane Healy in Jagged Little Pill, she and her partner Charlie Murphy welcomed their first child, daughter Solveig Emilia Stanley Murphy, just last month. Stanley sat down with Tamsen Fadal at the Renaissance Hotel in New York City to talk about her year and more on The Broadway Show. "We're waiting, and now we have a built-in flower girl," she said of wedding plans. "We want that celebration of people coming together. As everyone who's trying to plan a major event has figured out—Broadway included!—it's so hard."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO