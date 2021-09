There are many stories about omnipotent creators shaping worlds as players move through the fictional lands created, rolling dice to see who lives and who dies. This meta device used in games is prevalent in the likes of The Stanley Parable and the excellent Lost Words: Beyond the Page. So is the case – and you’ll want to bear with me here – in Inked: A Tale of Love, as you are playing as a character on screen, who’s been created by an artist, who is attempting to influence the world and decisions as you move through it. The artist’s motives are unclear at first, but you soon realise that the whole game questions the notion of story, love, and control. But thankfully Inked is also a cracking puzzle game. Let’s put pen to paper and dive in.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO