Emily Brubaker, Lynchburg, So.

Brubaker, a sophomore from Raleigh, N.C., was the driving force behind Lynchburg's record-breaking day on the way to winning team and individual titles at the Bridgewater Invitational hosted by Bridgewater College. Brubaker, the 2021 ODAC Rookie of the Year and All-ODAC First Team selection, earned the third tournament medal of her career by shooting a 2-over par 146, the second-lowest 36-hole score in program history. Powered by seven birdies, she finished four strokes clear of Bridgewater's Sophia Martone after rounds of 72 and 74 on the par-72 layout set at 5,614 yards at Lakeview Golf Club in Harrisonburg, Va. Brubaker along with teammates NoraNoël Nolan (76), Maddie Cody (74), Gracie Cannon (76), and Emily Erickson (77) shot sub-80 scores in round two, marking the first time all members of a Hornets squad posted 18-hole scores in the 70s in a single round. That helped Lynchburg set a new single-round team scoring record at 300, which also matches the lowest team round in ODAC history. It ties the mark set by Washington and Lee in both its rounds played at the Montgomery Country Club Invitational earlier this fall. Additionally, Lynchburg established a new 36-hole team scoring school-record of 612 at the Bridgewater Invitational. That 36-over par mark was eight shots better than second place Stevenson University.