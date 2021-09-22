CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Foodie's Solution to Helping the Houseless Community

By Nicole Vulcan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's no secret that Central Oregon's population of those without homes is increasing—and those working to ease the crisis are looking for some more locals to join the effort. When Bend's 2nd Street shelter moved from being a temporary warming shelter to a full-time low-barrier shelter this June, with it came the need to offer breakfast and dinner service for the up to 70 people who stay there each night. Now, Shepherd's House Ministries, which operates the shelter through funds from the City of Bend and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, is asking the public to pitch in and make dinners.

bendsource.com

A New Way to Manage Houseless Services?

Two Bend City Councilors are advocating for the creation of a joint office that would centralize the work of area unhoused service providers. In a letter to Deschutes County commissioners, Councilors Anthony Broadman and Megan Perkins noted the reported 13% increase in the unhoused population following the most recent point-in-time count from the Central Oregon Homeless Leadership Coalition. If not addressed, the numbers could continue to rise, they said.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
hudsontv.com

Guttenberg residents attend Farmer’s Market to help community

Early on Tuesday afternoon Guttenberg held a Farmer’s Market food drive to help residents of the town. This event started around a year ago and has been very beneficial to the community according to Monica Fundora, who is a councilwoman for the town, a representative of the Guttenberg Housing Authority, and also works closely with Mayor Wayne Zitt. The event started at 1pm and continued until supplies ran out. Anyone who attended was welcome to the food, which was given out on a first come, first serve basis.
GUTTENBERG, NJ
Arkansas Online

Tinkerfest helps community create

Youngsters dashed between stations on Saturday, checking out a barred owl, painting, making intricate paper airplanes and creating their own teddy bears as part of this year's Tinkerfest activities. This year's Tinkerfest theme was "learning powered by exploration, creativity and discovery through tinkering." The free event was held at the...
bendsource.com

Healthy, Nutritious, Sustainable Food is Well Rooted's Mission

Growing food in Central Oregon does not happen by accident: The soil is poor, the seasons are short and the weather is always a challenge. None of that deterred Scott Maricle, his son Frank and daughter-in-law Janelle from embarking on their dream of feeding locally grown food to local people.
BEND, OR
bendsource.com

Like Rocket Fuel for Nonprofit Fundraising

Organizers have labeled it as "rocket fuel" for a nonprofit's end-of-year giving campaign—and if the past two years of the Central Oregon Gives program are any indication, that's pretty dang accurate. This week, the Central Oregon Gives campaign—a project born and fostered right here at the Source Weekly—kicked off the...
CHARITIES
ormondbeachobserver.com

ElderSource's Caring Connections program helps isolated seniors feel connected to their community

Sometimes, a phone call can make a world of difference. Through ElderSource's Caring Connections Telephone Reassurance Program, seniors who are homebound or living alone are able to receive a friendly phone call from a volunteer to liven up their spirits. With the aim to reduce feelings of isolation, loneliness, cognitive decline, depression and anxiety, the volunteers reach out to these seniors on a regular basis and chat about a variety of different topics — their family, the weather, what's their watching on TV.
CHARITIES
bendsource.com

The Companion Animal Medical Project

Imagine life where the ability or resources to care for your pet present a real challenge, in terms of access, financial difficulties or access to care. Would you give up your furry best friend or would you seek to find ways to remain together? Now, mix those challenges with being homeless.
BEND, OR
CBS Pittsburgh

Local Organizations Partner For Drive To Help Afghan Refugees

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As refugees from Afghanistan continue to re-settle here and around the United States, local organizations are helping them feel at home. On Saturday, the Salvation Army, Jewish Family and Community Services, and others held a drive to collection donations that many people don’t necessarily think of when helping out. Donated items included furniture, home decor, and appliances. All this comes in an effort to make life easier.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Model D

Crowdfunding helps to restore Red’s Jazz Shoe Shine Parlor as community hub in North End

What it is: Work to restore the historic Red’s Jazz Shoe Shine Parlor and re-establish the building as a community hub for the city’s North End neighborhood has been underway for at least a few years now. The organization responsible for the project, Northend Christian CDC (NECCDC), could receive a major fundraising boost by way of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, which has promised a $50,000 matching grant to NECCDC should the organization successfully complete a $50,000 crowdfunding campaign.
DETROIT, MI
vicksburgnews.com

Local firefighter seeks community help

Warren County firefighter Shane Greene has been fighting cancer since 2015 and is seeking aid for travel expenses and bills. Greene has been receiving cancer treatments at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas and is currently unable to work due to the circumstances surrounding his condition. Greene was diagnosed...
HOUSTON, TX

