Hunter Martin, Hampden-Sydney, Sr.

Hutchinson, a sophomore from Waynesboro, Va., helped power the Royals to a 2-1 week with both victories ending long ODAC losing streaks for Eastern Mennonite. The 2020-21 ODAC Rookie of the Year registered 39 total kills at 3.90 per set and hit .283 for the week on the way to collected 44.5 total points and 4.5 per set. She also picked up 29 digs (2.90/set), five blocks, and three aces. Hutchinson opened with nine kills while hitting .286 with five digs, an ace, and a block in a 3-0 setback to Christopher Newport University. She responded with 17 kills on a .483 attack percentage in a 3-0 victory over Roanoke in the first of two contests in a tri-match at Lynchburg. That victory marked the first for EMU over the Maroons since 2001. Hutchinson added eight digs and a block while collecting 5.8 points per set. She capped her weekend with 13 kills and 16 digs for her second double-double of the year in a 3-1 victory over Lynchburg. That triumph is the first for the Royals over the Hornets since 2002. Hutchinson tacked on two aces and three blocks to resumé. Eastern Mennonite is now 3-0 in ODAC play for the first time since 2001. Hutchinson leads the ODAC in points won per set (4.6) and ranks second in kills per set (4.00), sixth in total kills (136), and seventh in total points earned (157.0).

WAYNESBORO, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO