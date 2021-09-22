Hunter Martin, Hampden-Sydney, Sr.
Martin, a senior from Gloucester, Va., led nationally 23rd-ranked Hampden-Sydney at the NCAA Division III Fall Preview, which featured some of the nation's best competition among its 122-player 24-team field. Martin was the top ODAC finisher as he tied for 21st overall at 3-over par 219 following 54 holes at Mission Inn Resort & Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. He opened with an even-par 72 on the Las Colinas Course, which was set to 6,869 yards. Players spent the next two rounds on the 6,750-yard El Campeon Course. Martin fired a 4-over 76 in round two, and then closed with a 1-under 71 to tie with four other players at 291, 12 shots back of champion Andre Chi from Methodist University. Martin was 5-under on par-5 holes, posting the fifth-best scoring average at 4.58. He registered eight birdies over the three rounds and was ninth in the field with 37 pars. Hampden-Sydney finished 19th at 42-over 906 (304-306-296). Tiger players carded only one round of 80 or higher.odaconline.com
