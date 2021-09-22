CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunter Martin, Hampden-Sydney, Sr.

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMartin, a senior from Gloucester, Va., led nationally 23rd-ranked Hampden-Sydney at the NCAA Division III Fall Preview, which featured some of the nation's best competition among its 122-player 24-team field. Martin was the top ODAC finisher as he tied for 21st overall at 3-over par 219 following 54 holes at Mission Inn Resort & Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. He opened with an even-par 72 on the Las Colinas Course, which was set to 6,869 yards. Players spent the next two rounds on the 6,750-yard El Campeon Course. Martin fired a 4-over 76 in round two, and then closed with a 1-under 71 to tie with four other players at 291, 12 shots back of champion Andre Chi from Methodist University. Martin was 5-under on par-5 holes, posting the fifth-best scoring average at 4.58. He registered eight birdies over the three rounds and was ninth in the field with 37 pars. Hampden-Sydney finished 19th at 42-over 906 (304-306-296). Tiger players carded only one round of 80 or higher.

ODAC Athletes of the Week | Golf

FOREST, Va. --- ODAC golfers competed in five different tournaments over the past week with event victories and strong finishes in elite fields highlighting the action. Such was the case for both ODAC Golfers of the Week for Week Three -- Lynchburg's Emily Brubaker and Hampden-Sydney's Hunter Martin. Below are...
WDEA AM 1370

Ellsworth Golf Falls to Brewer and Hampden Academy

The Ellsworth Golf Team fell to Brewer and Hampden Academy on Monday, September 13th. Brewer had the low team score with 167, nipping Hampden Academy with a score of 170, while Brewer finished with a team score of 194. Ellsworth's scores were. Will Robbins - 42 Kaden Swett - 46.
ELLSWORTH, ME
christendom.edu

Men’s Rugby Routs Hampden-Sydney at Home, Men’s Soccer Splits Road Trip

Men’s rugby continued their domination at home to start their 2021-22 season, cruising past division rival Hampden-Sydney College 64-0. Meanwhile on the road, men’s soccer took on Patrick Henry College and the Franciscan University of Steubenville on their home fields, ultimately splitting their road trip 1-1. On Saturday, Christendom looked...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Kevin Williams, Ferrum, Jr., Cornerback

Williams, a junior from Suffolk, Va., put points on the board midway through the fourth quarter to help Ferrum hold on for a 30-28 victory over The Apprentice School on Saturday in Ferrum. Williams made two tackles including one behind the line of scrimmage that cost the Builders four yards of offense, but his biggest contribution came in the fourth quarter after Apprentice had all but erased a 20-point deficit to pull within two at 23-21. Williams stepped in front of a Builders receiver and intercepted a pass. He out-paced all would-be tacklers on the way to a 70-yard sprint to the end zone to provide the Panthers with the margin needed to withstand one final Apprentice touchdown with three minutes to play. For the season, Williams has made six tackles to go with Saturday's interception and two broken up passes.
Northern Virginia Daily

Hornets hope for better offensive showing in rematch with Hampden-Sydney

There will be no shortage of motivation when the Shenandoah University football team travels to Hampden-Sydney College for today’s 1 p.m. game. It’s the Old Dominion Athletic Conference opener for both teams, and the Hornets (2-0) will be trying to avenge a 26-0 loss to the Tigers (0-2) at Shentel Stadium in the spring.
SHENANDOAH, VA
Jack Pollard, Washington and Lee, Sr., Quarterback

Pollard, a senior from Richmond, Va., helped lead Washington and Lee to its first win over a ranked team since 2015 with a 25-24 comeback triumph at #16 Randolph-Macon on Saturday. Pollard threw for 126 yards and a touchdown while also running for 48 yards and another score. He put the Generals on the board early in the second quarter with a five-yard TD run to knot the score at 7-7. Pollard and Alex Vaught caught the Randolph-Macon defense off-guard with a 78-yard catch-and-run passing play down the seam, again tying the score at 14-14 with 1:30 left in the first half. On the game deciding drive where Washington and Lee covered 99 yards over the final 7:38 to score a touchdown and convert a two-point attempt as time expired, Pollard engineered the first 10 plays of the 17-play possession before being forced to leave with injury. Before leaving, he ran for 27 yards on five carries on the drive with his final rush taking W&L to the R-MC 21 yard-line. For the season, Pollard has run for 233 yards and two touchdowns. He has thrown for 260 yards and three scores.
WASHINGTON STATE
Paris Hutchinson, Eastern Mennonite, So., Opposite

Hutchinson, a sophomore from Waynesboro, Va., helped power the Royals to a 2-1 week with both victories ending long ODAC losing streaks for Eastern Mennonite. The 2020-21 ODAC Rookie of the Year registered 39 total kills at 3.90 per set and hit .283 for the week on the way to collected 44.5 total points and 4.5 per set. She also picked up 29 digs (2.90/set), five blocks, and three aces. Hutchinson opened with nine kills while hitting .286 with five digs, an ace, and a block in a 3-0 setback to Christopher Newport University. She responded with 17 kills on a .483 attack percentage in a 3-0 victory over Roanoke in the first of two contests in a tri-match at Lynchburg. That victory marked the first for EMU over the Maroons since 2001. Hutchinson added eight digs and a block while collecting 5.8 points per set. She capped her weekend with 13 kills and 16 digs for her second double-double of the year in a 3-1 victory over Lynchburg. That triumph is the first for the Royals over the Hornets since 2002. Hutchinson tacked on two aces and three blocks to resumé. Eastern Mennonite is now 3-0 in ODAC play for the first time since 2001. Hutchinson leads the ODAC in points won per set (4.6) and ranks second in kills per set (4.00), sixth in total kills (136), and seventh in total points earned (157.0).
WAYNESBORO, VA
Evan Blow, Randolph, Sr., Forward

Blow, a senior from Charlottesville, Va., continued his torrid start to the 2021 fall season with nine points in a pair of Randolph wins last week to help the WildCats improve to 7-0-0 in the league table. Blow, the reigning ODAC Player of the Year, scored twice and dished out an assist in a 4-1 victory over Southern Virginia University during the midweek. Twice he turned Kyle May passes into assists, finishing off one chance in the 55th minute for a 2-0 advantage and then again in the 63rd minute for a 3-0 lead. He then assisted Tucker Leverone on the game's final goal in the 76th minute. Blow registered his third straight and fourth overall brace of the season in a 4-3 extra-time victory over Bridgewater in both school's ODAC openers. He needed less than five minutes to put the WildCats ahead, 1-0, as he finished off a through-ball from Leverone. He then forced extra time by converting from the penalty spot with a left foot in the 86th minute. On the season, Blow leads the ODAC in points (26) and goals scored (11). He has scored at least one goal and posted no fewer than three points in each game this season.
RANDOLPH, VA
foxbangor.com

Hampden grad Dowling earns NAC Rookie of the Week honors

BANGOR – After three standout years leading the Broncos cross country team, Hampden Academy graduate Ava Dowling finished out her high school cross country career missing the state qualifier due to COVID-19. Fast forward a year, she’s already making a splash at the collegiate level. Now as a member of...
HAMPDEN, ME
ODAC Football Report | Week 4

FOREST, Va. --- Late-game heroics featured in more than one game in week four with six of the ODAC's seven squads in action. Washington and Lee used a 99-yard game-winning drive to defeat #16 Randolph-Macon, while Hampden-Sydney completed its own comeback over Guilford to join W&L at 2-0 atop the ODAC standings. Ferrum built a big lead and got a little more help in the second half to hold on for a win over Apprentice School. Bridgewater fell to former ODAC foe Emory & Henry.
Courier-Express

Sydney Brown, Illinois

Watch now: Sydney Brown, Illinois defense set tone with big hits. "We're just bringing energy to the field, that's what it is," Brown said. "I think as a defense we've got this aura around us right now."
