Soccer

ODAC Athletes of the Week | Golf

odaconline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOREST, Va. --- ODAC golfers competed in five different tournaments over the past week with event victories and strong finishes in elite fields highlighting the action. Such was the case for both ODAC Golfers of the Week for Week Three -- Lynchburg's Emily Brubaker and Hampden-Sydney's Hunter Martin. Below are...

odaconline.com

odaconline.com

Hunter Martin, Hampden-Sydney, Sr.

Martin, a senior from Gloucester, Va., led nationally 23rd-ranked Hampden-Sydney at the NCAA Division III Fall Preview, which featured some of the nation's best competition among its 122-player 24-team field. Martin was the top ODAC finisher as he tied for 21st overall at 3-over par 219 following 54 holes at Mission Inn Resort & Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. He opened with an even-par 72 on the Las Colinas Course, which was set to 6,869 yards. Players spent the next two rounds on the 6,750-yard El Campeon Course. Martin fired a 4-over 76 in round two, and then closed with a 1-under 71 to tie with four other players at 291, 12 shots back of champion Andre Chi from Methodist University. Martin was 5-under on par-5 holes, posting the fifth-best scoring average at 4.58. He registered eight birdies over the three rounds and was ninth in the field with 37 pars. Hampden-Sydney finished 19th at 42-over 906 (304-306-296). Tiger players carded only one round of 80 or higher.
GOLF
hngnews.com

Golf tournament raises $12,500 for MG Athletics

The Vetter Golf Classic, a fundraising golf tournament held at Door Creek Golf Course on Aug. 13, raised more than $12,500 to benefit the Monona Grove Athletic Department. The tournament is sponsored by Cottage Grove’s Vetter Agency, American Family Insurance, and hosted by the Vetter family. This is the first-annual tournament to benefit MG Athletics. Previously, the Vetter family put on the Jesse Vetter Classic golf tournament for nine years. Pictured above are (from left) Joe Vetter (MGHS 2001), Jon Vetter (MGHS 2006), Mitch McGrath (MGHS Principal), Joe Schneider (MG Athletic Director), Dan Olson (Superintendent) and Jake Vetter (MGHS 1999). Not pictured: Jesse Vetter, McConnell (MGHS 2004).
COTTAGE GROVE, WI
odaconline.com

ODAC Golfers of the Week Archive

Eddie Coffren V, Lynchburg, Fy. Coffren, a first-year from Owings, Md., made the most of his first collegiate tournament with a strong showing at the Kinder-Williams Invitational hosted by Bridgewater College. Coffren tied for second overall with Southern Virginia's Nathan Preslar at 5-under 139. That two-round total, in addition to finishing four shots back of medalist Ryan McGarry from McDaniel, ranks second all-time in Lynchburg's record book for 36-hole scores. Coffren opened with a 5-under 67 on the par-72 layout set to 6,769 yards at Lakeview Golf Club in Harrisonburg, Va. That is tied for third for lowest single round in Hornets history. He closed with an even-par 72. He led the tournament with an average score of 2.75 on par-3 holes and posted seven total birdies with one eagle. Coffren currently leads the ODAC with a 69.5 per round average.
GOLF
bcinterruption.com

Boston College Athletics Wrap Up, Week 3: Field Hockey Stays Undefeated, Women’s Lacrosse and Men’s Golf Have First Place Finishers

Need a recap of what happened on the Heights last week? Here’s what your favorite Eagles’ teams accomplished... Boston College field hockey is still undefeated after this week! The Eagles defeated UConn 2-1 on Friday and BU 3-2 on Sunday. UConn started off the scoring in Friday’s game, knocking a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
republictimes.net

Kyle McConachie | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School football player Kyle McConachie. The senior running back/defensive back scored five total touchdowns in Columbia’s 48-14 win at home Friday over Marquette. McConachie rushed for three scores, caught a TD pass and added a “pick six” interception return. He leads the Eagles in total offensive yards so far this season with 193. McConachie also has 218 kickoff return yards.
COLUMBIA, IL
lynchburgsports.com

ODAC dubs Lagunas women’s runner of the week

Forest, Va. -- Kelsey Lagunas started her University of Lynchburg cross country season with a personal best Friday at the Virginia Tech Alumni Invitational. Tuesday, the Old Dominion Athletic Conference named the junior the women's runner of the week. Lagunas led the Hornets in the 6-kilometer race, coming in 15th...
LYNCHBURG, VA
odaconline.com

ODAC Football Report | Week 3

FOREST, Va. --- ODAC play kicked off in week three for six of the conference's schools with all squads in action on Saturday. Randolph-Macon improved to 3-0 with a win in its league opener, while Washington and Lee and Hampden-Sydney also posted ODAC victories. Ferrum was the lone team featuring in a non-conference game with the Panthers coming away with a road victory.
FOOTBALL
Manteca Bulletin

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Abigail Bautista, Lathrop golf

Bautista had very little experience in the sport when she joined Jesse Rodriguez’s team at Lathrop as a freshman. Now, she’s the top player for a senior-heavy team that has title and postseason aspirations. Last Wednesday, Sept. 15, she set a personal and program record at Manteca Park Golf Course with a 3-over-par 39 in a four-team match against Western Athletic Conference foes Grace Davis, Johansen and Los Banos. Bautista’s card consisted of six pars and three bogeys. Her previous best at the course is a 44.
MANTECA, CA
whitman.edu

Knox Named NWC Men's Golf Student-Athlete of the Week

HILLSBORO, Ore. - Alexander Knox couldn't have kicked off his collegiate career in better fashion. The first year from Seattle fired a four-under par last weekend at the PLU Collegiate Invitational to earn the Northwest Conference's first Men's Golf Student of the Week for the 2021-22 season. Knox had to...
WALLA WALLA, WA
lynchburgsports.com

Lerro wins ODAC field hockey player of the week award

Forest, Va. -- The late-game heroics continue to pay off for Jackie Lerro. University of Lynchburg's standout forward scored the golden goal to push the 19th-ranked Hornets past No. 13 Ursinus Friday night, part of a two-goal, two-assist effort that earned the graduate student the Old Dominion Athletic Conference's player of the week award, the ODAC office announced Monday afternoon.
LYNCHBURG, VA
lynchburgsports.com

Brubaker earns ODAC golfer of the week honors

Forest, Va. -- Emily Brubaker claimed the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Golfer of the Week award the conference announced Wednesday. Brubaker earned the award after finishing first at the Bridgewater Invitational on Tuesday. In Harrisonburg, Brubaker shot 72 in round one and 74 in round two, compiling a 36-hole score of 146, the second-lowest tournament score in Lynchburg women's golf history. She also owns the lowest tournament score after shooting a 143 at The Greenbrier Women's Intercollegiate last spring.
LYNCHBURG, VA
springvillejournal.com

Golf, boys soccer and girls volleyball go undefeated in athletic action last week

The boys soccer team went 2-0 last week with a 5-0 win over Eden on Sept. 15 and a 4-3 come from behind victory over North Collins on Sept. 17. Against Eden, Cassius Fisher scored just 80 seconds into the game with an assist from James Wohlhueter. Braden Steiner made it 2-0 on a penalty kick in the 12th minute and less than a minute after that, Dylan Emerling tapped in the ball from about two yards away after the Eden netminder mishandled it in Emerling’s first game. In the second half, Hunter Keem dribbled through a couple of defenders and let a shot go from in-close to increase the lead to 4-0 and then assisted on Jett Fisher’s goal to round out the scoring. Carsen Sell and Connor Hughey split time in net for the win.
SPRINGVILLE, NY
odaconline.com

Emily Brubaker, Lynchburg, So.

Brubaker, a sophomore from Raleigh, N.C., was the driving force behind Lynchburg's record-breaking day on the way to winning team and individual titles at the Bridgewater Invitational hosted by Bridgewater College. Brubaker, the 2021 ODAC Rookie of the Year and All-ODAC First Team selection, earned the third tournament medal of her career by shooting a 2-over par 146, the second-lowest 36-hole score in program history. Powered by seven birdies, she finished four strokes clear of Bridgewater's Sophia Martone after rounds of 72 and 74 on the par-72 layout set at 5,614 yards at Lakeview Golf Club in Harrisonburg, Va. Brubaker along with teammates NoraNoël Nolan (76), Maddie Cody (74), Gracie Cannon (76), and Emily Erickson (77) shot sub-80 scores in round two, marking the first time all members of a Hornets squad posted 18-hole scores in the 70s in a single round. That helped Lynchburg set a new single-round team scoring record at 300, which also matches the lowest team round in ODAC history. It ties the mark set by Washington and Lee in both its rounds played at the Montgomery Country Club Invitational earlier this fall. Additionally, Lynchburg established a new 36-hole team scoring school-record of 612 at the Bridgewater Invitational. That 36-over par mark was eight shots better than second place Stevenson University.
BRIDGEWATER, VA
republictimes.net

Jack Steckler | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School soccer player Jack Steckler. The junior midfielder leads the Eagles in scoring so far this season with 14 goals and five assists. Stecker recorded five goals and two assists in Monday’s 13-0 win at Wood River. He has notched eight goals in the past three games for the Eagles, who are 5-0-1 in their past six matches.
COLUMBIA, IL
odaconline.com

Jack Pollard, Washington and Lee, Sr., Quarterback

Pollard, a senior from Richmond, Va., helped lead Washington and Lee to its first win over a ranked team since 2015 with a 25-24 comeback triumph at #16 Randolph-Macon on Saturday. Pollard threw for 126 yards and a touchdown while also running for 48 yards and another score. He put the Generals on the board early in the second quarter with a five-yard TD run to knot the score at 7-7. Pollard and Alex Vaught caught the Randolph-Macon defense off-guard with a 78-yard catch-and-run passing play down the seam, again tying the score at 14-14 with 1:30 left in the first half. On the game deciding drive where Washington and Lee covered 99 yards over the final 7:38 to score a touchdown and convert a two-point attempt as time expired, Pollard engineered the first 10 plays of the 17-play possession before being forced to leave with injury. Before leaving, he ran for 27 yards on five carries on the drive with his final rush taking W&L to the R-MC 21 yard-line. For the season, Pollard has run for 233 yards and two touchdowns. He has thrown for 260 yards and three scores.
WASHINGTON STATE
Fremont Tribune

E-M athletes produce successful golf swings

MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock students enjoyed winning performances this week at a pair of golfing events. The Knights hosted athletes from Arlington and Cedar Bluffs on Thursday afternoon. Teenagers played nine holes at Grandpa’s Woods for the triangular. E-M head coach Curt Backemeyer said he was happy with the way the...
DODGE COUNTY, NE
odaconline.com

Evan Blow, Randolph, Sr., Forward

Blow, a senior from Charlottesville, Va., continued his torrid start to the 2021 fall season with nine points in a pair of Randolph wins last week to help the WildCats improve to 7-0-0 in the league table. Blow, the reigning ODAC Player of the Year, scored twice and dished out an assist in a 4-1 victory over Southern Virginia University during the midweek. Twice he turned Kyle May passes into assists, finishing off one chance in the 55th minute for a 2-0 advantage and then again in the 63rd minute for a 3-0 lead. He then assisted Tucker Leverone on the game's final goal in the 76th minute. Blow registered his third straight and fourth overall brace of the season in a 4-3 extra-time victory over Bridgewater in both school's ODAC openers. He needed less than five minutes to put the WildCats ahead, 1-0, as he finished off a through-ball from Leverone. He then forced extra time by converting from the penalty spot with a left foot in the 86th minute. On the season, Blow leads the ODAC in points (26) and goals scored (11). He has scored at least one goal and posted no fewer than three points in each game this season.
RANDOLPH, VA

