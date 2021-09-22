ODAC Athletes of the Week | Golf

Pollard, a senior from Richmond, Va., helped lead Washington and Lee to its first win over a ranked team since 2015 with a 25-24 comeback triumph at #16 Randolph-Macon on Saturday. Pollard threw for 126 yards and a touchdown while also running for 48 yards and another score. He put the Generals on the board early in the second quarter with a five-yard TD run to knot the score at 7-7. Pollard and Alex Vaught caught the Randolph-Macon defense off-guard with a 78-yard catch-and-run passing play down the seam, again tying the score at 14-14 with 1:30 left in the first half. On the game deciding drive where Washington and Lee covered 99 yards over the final 7:38 to score a touchdown and convert a two-point attempt as time expired, Pollard engineered the first 10 plays of the 17-play possession before being forced to leave with injury. Before leaving, he ran for 27 yards on five carries on the drive with his final rush taking W&L to the R-MC 21 yard-line. For the season, Pollard has run for 233 yards and two touchdowns. He has thrown for 260 yards and three scores.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO