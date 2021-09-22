CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle, MA

RecCom fields questions about pickleball proposal

By Sarah Hart
carlislemosquito.org
 6 days ago

Community members had an opportunity to provide feedback and ask questions about the proposed pickleball facility during the September 20 Recreation Commission (RecCom) meeting. The RecCom is in the process of working with an anonymous donor who wishes to give the town $1. 5 million to build six indoor pickleball courts and possibly six outdoor courts on the Moseley property on Bedford Road. Town officials and the donor have reached a draft grant agreement. It was explained that the Select Board (SB) has the authority to accept the agreement without bringing the project to a Town Meeting vote since no additional funding is needed. The SB has not yet discussed the project in an open meeting.

