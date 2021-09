Richard died suddenly on September 2, 2021 after celebrating his 90th birthday a month earlier. “Dick” was a thoughtful, loving and supportive husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He dedicated his life to serving others wherever he happened to be throughout his personal and professional life. Dick appreciated each individual for who they were and felt privileged to share his gifts and experience with others. He enjoyed working alongside others for the common good including mentoring many professionally and through leadership roles within his church and a variety of community service organizations across his lifetime.

SUN CITY, AZ ・ 13 DAYS AGO