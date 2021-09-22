Master Planning Committee to prioritize town goals

Jack Troast, Chair of the Master Plan Steering Committee (MPSC), spoke recently of the committee’s accomplishments, next steps, and the timeline for completing the plan. Begun in 2019, the Carlisle Master Plan was recently restarted after being put on hold in March of 2020. After a busy summer that included a forum, focus groups and survey, the MPSC is now taking final steps to prepare a draft plan this fall with final results to be presented to the Planning Board by year’s end. An important input will be a Community Forum to take place Wednesday, September 29 and a second town survey with a narrower focus on which of many goals should be town priorities.