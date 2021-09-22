Recipes for the apples and peaches abundant this season

Use this adaptable fruit in miso charlottes, in both mustard and slaw for a super-powered sausage sandwich, and as a hot sauce to go with potato cakes. When it comes to wine, most of us are happy to reach for the adjectives when describing the difference between one squeezed grape juice and another. When it comes to apples, however, we don’t generally get much further than “tart” or “sweet”. Which is our loss, and one not helped by the discrepancy between the number of apple varieties grown in the UK (ie, lots – about 2,000 or so) and the number we are likely to get hold of and eat (ie, not lots – about five or six max). Apples can be all sorts of things beyond tart and sweet: they can be nutty, or have hints of pineapple or aniseed or strawberry; they can be fine or coarse in texture; and they can hold their shape when cooked or collapse into a pulp. While today’s dishes make use of the apples that are easily available in our shops, they also show how versatile this fruit is: apple hot sauce, apple mustard, apple slaw – recipes that, I hope, call out both to be made, and to encourage a few more fancy adjectives.

RECIPES ・ 10 DAYS AGO