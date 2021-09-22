Harvey Buchholz

Harvey L. Buchholz, age 91, of Hendricks, MN, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021 in the Hendricks Nursing Home. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Christ Lutheran Church in Hendricks, MN. Visitation will be 5 – 7 p.m. with a 7 pm Prayer Service on Wednesday, September 22nd at the Houseman Funeral Home, Birk Chapel in Hendricks, MN and will resume Thursday one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers or cards, please donate to your local Kiwanis, Western Community Action, or Relay for Life organization. Paying it forward is the best way to remember a man who spent his life doing just that.