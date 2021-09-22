CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will the DPW be sleeping on the job?

By Cynthia Sorn
 6 days ago

The Municipal Facilities Committee (MFC) received some concerning news on September 16 regarding the classification of the new Department of Public Works (DPW) trailer. After touring the trailer with Carlisle Building Commissioner Jon Metivier, Fire Department Fire Code Compliance Officer Tony Geanisis classified the unit as a “business,” which cannot include sleeping quarters. He explained that under the Massachusetts Fire Marshal code, a business unit is not allowed to have sleeping facilities. The trailer was installed specifically to offer a place for workers to stay overnight during winter storms.

