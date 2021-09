BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo reopened the oldest section of the zoo Wednesday as a footpath for visitors to dive deeper into the history of the facility. The path is also a sort of scenic shortcut from the front gate to the most popular zoo habitats. The “Main Valley” is where the zoo began in the mid-1800s as an informal menagerie of random animals entrusted to the Park Superintendent by locals, the zoo said. But in 1876, the Maryland General Assembly agreed to formally create “a zoological collection within the limits of Druid Hill Park for the purpose of public exhibition...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 7 HOURS AGO