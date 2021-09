Hendricks (14-7) allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and no walks while striking out three across 5.2 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Twins. Hendricks surrendered a pair of home runs -- both to Max Kepler -- that accounted for all of his earned runs. He was fairly sharp otherwise, as he did not surrender a walk for the first time in his last four starts. Even so, Hendricks is ending the season in poor form, as he has now managed only one quality start in his last six appearances. Overall, he has maintained a 4.81 ERA with a 126:43 K:BB across 176 innings.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO