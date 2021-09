Aiken County students who are quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure could receive a more normal education during their isolation. The school board voted on Tuesday to implement a new plan from Superintendent King Laurence that would involve teachers using Schoology and Microsoft Teams to livestream their in-person instruction. Spokesman Mike Rosier explained that, before this, quarantined students were taught through all kinds of mediums depending on the teachers' preferences. Under the new plan, quarantined students will be able to receive the same lessons their in-person peers get from the safety of their homes.

AIKEN COUNTY, SC ・ 11 DAYS AGO