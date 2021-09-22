CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBP/USD Daily Outlook

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaily Pivots: (S1) 1.3636; (P) 1.3665; (R1) 1.3688;. GBP/USD is losing some downside momentum, but with 1.3714 minor resistance intact, further fall is expected for 1.3570/3601 support zone. . Larger decline from 1.4248 is likely resuming and break of 1.3570 will target 1.3482 key support level. Sustained break there will carry larger bearish implication and target 1.3163 fibonacci level. On the upside, above 1.3714 minor resistance will turn intraday bias back to the upside for 1.3912 resistance instead.

www.actionforex.com

actionforex.com

Daily Technical Analysis

The bears prevailed during yesterday’s trading session, but the pair could not breach the support at 1.1686. During the early hours of today’s trading, the attack on behalf of the sellers continues and a breach of the mentioned level is a highly probable scenario that would easily lead to future losses and a move towards 1.1614. If the bulls re-enter the market, their first target can be found at the level of1.1708, but only a successful breach of 1.1752 could lead to a change in the current market sentiment. The announcement of the consumer confidence data for the U.S. (today;14:00 GMT) could lead to an increase in volatility. In addition to this, the head of the ECB will be speaking at 12:00 GMT, while overseas, the head of the FED will be testifying in front of the Senate at 14:00 GMT.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Facing Major Hurdle Near 1.3780

GBP/USD started an upside correction from the 1.3600 zone. It is facing a crucial resistance near 1.3770 and 1.3780 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD is struggling to recover above 1.1750. Crude oil price rallied above the $75.00 resistance zone. GBP/USD Technical Analysis. The British Pound started a fresh decline from...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD keeps the consolidative mood unchanged – UOB

24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘there is room for GBP to dip below 1.3650 but a sustained decline below this level is unlikely’. GBP subsequently dipped to 1.3661 before rebounding to 1.3729 during NY session. Momentum indicators are turning ‘neutral’ and GBP is likely to consolidate for today, expected to be between 1.3665 and 1.3740.”
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: GBP/USD, Brent, USD/CAD

GBPUSD is trading at 1.3706; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.3715 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.3545. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the resistance level. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.3805. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.3905. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the rising channel’s downside border and fix below 1.3655.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/USD since Aug 23 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 14.72% from last week. GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 75.61% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.10 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/USD since Aug 23 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37. The number of traders net-long is 23.11% higher than yesterday and 13.06% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 20.12% lower than yesterday and 14.72% lower from last week.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Daily Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7226; (P) 0.7271; (R1) 0.7306;. Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains neutral for consolidation above 0.7219 temporary low. On the downside, below 0.7219 will resume the fall from 0.7477 to retest 0.7105 low. Firm break there will resume whole decline from 0.8006 for 0.6991 support next. On the upside, above 0.7320 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 0.7477 resistance instead.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears brace for 1.3600

GBP/USD holds lower ground, fading the bounce off monthly low. Pullback from 50-SMA, easing bullish bias of MACD favor sellers. Five-week-old support line, previous resistance from mid-September offer key support. GBP/USD stays pressured around 1.3670 during the early Asian session on Monday. The cable pair kept Thursday’s pullback from 50-SMA...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD sticks to the consolidative theme – UOB

Cable is still seen within the 1.3650-1.3810 rangebound theme for the time being, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “Our expectation for ‘further GBP strength’ last Friday was incorrect as it dropped to 1.3659 before settling on a soft note at 1.3670 (-0.36%). While downward momentum has not improved by much, the decline has room to dip below 1.3650. That said, a sustained decline below 1.3650 is unlikely (next support at 1.3610). Resistance is at 1.3695 followed by 1.3725.”
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

Murrey math lines: EUR/USD, GBP/USD

As we can see in the H4 chart, after leaving the “oversold area”, EURUSD is trading at 0/8. In this case, the price is expected to test the resistance at 1/8, break it, and then continue growing to reach 2/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the support at 0/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling and reach -1/8.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

GBP/JPY Could Edge Higher

On Friday, the British Pound declined by 61 pips or 0.41% against the Japanese Yen. The currency pair tested the psychological support level at 151.00 during Friday’s trading session. Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H time-frame chart. Most likely, the exchange rate could edge higher within this session....
CURRENCIES
babypips.com

Daily U.S. Session Watchlist: GBP/USD

It’s been a day since the BOE dropped its policy announcements. Will today’s headlines undo yesterday’s GBP/USD price action?. And now for the headlines that rocked the markets in the last trading sessions:. Fresh Market Headlines & Economic Data:. Upcoming Potential Catalysts on the Economic Calendar:. Germany’s IfO business climate...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Drops to 1.3670 area, fresh daily lows amid stronger USD

GBP/USD came under renewed selling pressure on Friday amid resurgent USD demand. Failure near 200-hour SMA and a subsequent fall below 1.3700 favours bearish traders. The GBP/USD pair struggled to capitalize on the previous day's strong positive move to weekly tops and came under renewed selling pressure on Friday. The downward trajectory extended through the mid-European session and dragged the pair to fresh daily lows, around the 1.3670 region in the last hour.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

GBP/USD – Long Term Consolidation?

The next few weeks will be interesting in GBPUSD with the pair seeing the currencies of two central banks intent on tightening going head to head. This is perhaps why it has entered into broad consolidation with the pair once again failing to make a new low, despite breaking back below the 200/233-day SMA once more.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Bounces Off Triple Bottom

The pound surged after the Bank of England raised its inflation forecast. The pair has met strong buying interest at the triple bottom (1.3600) on the daily chart. A bullish RSI divergence was an indication that the sellers have taken their feet off the pedal. A subsequent rally above 1.3690...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD retreats from daily high towards 1.3700 as USD recovers

GBP/USD consolidates gains on the last trading day of the week. US Dollar Index recovers part of its initial losses, trades above 93.00. BOE optimism fades away, Brexit woes keep sterling under pressure. The GBP/USD pair flattened on Friday in the Asian trading hours following a sharp rally in the...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD analysis: Is pushed by 200-hour SMA

On Friday, the GBP/USD currency exchange rate declined. The decline started on Thursday when the Bank of England caused surge ended at the 200-hour simple moving average at the 1.3750 level. If the rate continues to decline, it would most likely look for support in the 55 and 100-hour SMAs...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD: A breach of 1.3600 is not ruled out – UOB

A breakdown of the 1.3600 level in Cable still remains in the pipeline, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “We expected GBP to ‘break the 1.3640 support’ yesterday but we were of the view that ‘the August’s low near 1.3600 is unlikely to come into the picture’. Our view was not wrong as GBP dropped to 1.3610 before settling at 1.3620 (-0.30%). While there is scope for GBP to dip below 1.3600 today, the next support at 1.3570 could be out of reach. Resistance is at 1.3650 followed by 1.3680.”
CURRENCIES
investing.com

EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD Forecast

EUR/USD bottomed exactly at the strongest support for this week at 1.1700/1.1680 yesterday as we look for first target 1.1745/50. USD/CAD remains in an erratic and random sideways trend that's been running for more than 2 months. GBP/CAD longs best support at 1.7440/30 worked perfectly on the bounce to the...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Currency market: GBP/CHF, USD/CAD and GBP/USD

Currency markets to USD Vs Non USD are defined by USD/CAD and GBP/USD as 2 most and visible opposites much the same as EUR/USD to CAD/ZAR. The driver to GBP this week was GBP/CHF and USD/CAD;s moves were driven by the GBP/CHF and USD/CAD's relationship. Deeply oversold GBP/CHF opened the...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD faces solid support at 1.3600 – UOB

Cable risks a deeper pullback to the 1.3600 region in the next weeks, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “GBP traded in a relatively quiet manner within a 1.3641/1.3692 range yesterday before closing largely unchanged at 1.3661 (+0.03%). Despite the quiet price actions, the underlying tone appears to have weakened and break of the 1.3640 support appears likely. Barring a surge in downward momentum, the August’s low near 1.3600 is unlikely to come into the picture. Resistance is at 1.3685 followed 1.3715.”
MARKETS

