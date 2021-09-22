GBP/USD Daily Outlook
Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3636; (P) 1.3665; (R1) 1.3688;. GBP/USD is losing some downside momentum, but with 1.3714 minor resistance intact, further fall is expected for 1.3570/3601 support zone. . Larger decline from 1.4248 is likely resuming and break of 1.3570 will target 1.3482 key support level. Sustained break there will carry larger bearish implication and target 1.3163 fibonacci level. On the upside, above 1.3714 minor resistance will turn intraday bias back to the upside for 1.3912 resistance instead.www.actionforex.com
