Galway funeral 'fight': Armed cops rush to cemetery as 'family feud brawl' breaks out

 4 days ago

Armed police have rushed to cemetery after a 'brawl' reportedly broke out between families at a funeral.

Multiple emergency service units rushed to the incident in Tuam, Galway, Ireland, where witnesses say they had seen people at the graveyard with weapons.

They also added blood shed was visible on footpaths in the area.

The fight is reportedly related to an ongoing feud between families in the area.

An eyewitness told Galway Beo: "It's probably not an exaggeration to say there's hundreds of guards at the scene at the moment.

"Garda helicopter here too. People are being directed to avoid the area if at all possible.

Police on the scene after fighting broke out at a funeral in Tuam ( Image: Galway Beo WS)

"Lots of ambulances too but there's no confirmation yet if anyone has been injured."

An eye-witness told The Tuam Herald that they had seen people with knives in the graveyard and one person had a saw.

A garda spokesperson said: "A number of Garda units are attending the scene of a public order incident in Tuam, County Galway.

"As this is an ongoing incident, An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time."

A number of people are understood to have been injured, with some transported to hospital via air ambulance.

Their condition is not known.

The incident has led to traffic disruption in the area as a number of routes are blocked off.

A number of local sporting events have also been cancelled.

#Ireland#The Tuam Herald#Garda
Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain's most trusted news brands.

