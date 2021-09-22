CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Jose Mourinho remains tight-lipped on plans for Man Utd transfer raid

By Ben Husband
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YxRyn_0c4qGI6U00

Jose Mourinho has refused to comment on speculation that Roma could launch a bid for Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot.

According to Calciomercato the Giallorossi are in the market for two players, with Mourinho informing club bosses he would like to sign a central midfielder and a full-back.

Dalot spent last season in Serie A, representing AC Milan on-loan, before returning to his parent club with an eye on breaking into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

However, the 22-year-old remains firmly behind Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the Old Trafford pecking order and is yet to play a single minute in the Premier League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qoUko_0c4qGI6U00
Diogo Dalot played his first minutes of the season in last week's Champions League defeat to Young Boys ( Image: Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Dalot will have chances to impress Solskjaer in the coming weeks, handed a start in the Carabao Cup clash against West Ham and likely to start their Champions League tie with Villarreal next week.

That’s due to Wan-Bissaka’s suspension after he was given a straight red card during the embarrassing defeat to Young Boys on matchday one.

But Dalot’s lack of opportunities mean he remains continuously linked with a move away, with Roma the latest to hold a reported interest.

However, in his most recent press conference, Mourinho bluntly snubbed the opportunity to offer any updates on their January transfer plans.

“The transfer window is closed, you want to put me in the condition to talk, but I am not going to do it,” he explained.

“I analyse situations, but I can’t share all my thoughts with you. I do not enter these dynamics.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IWsHz_0c4qGI6U00
Jose Mourinho refused to comment on speculation

Mourinho was the Manchester United boss when Dalot arrived at Old Trafford back in the summer of 2018.

He swiftly earmarked his compatriot as one for the future, comparing him with Red Devils legend Gary Neville after just two Premier League starts.

"Everybody knows that he has fantastic potential," Mourinho said shortly before his dismissal in December 2018. "I don't want to compare, especially not the number of titles but he is probably the same age as Gary Neville when he came into the first team.

“Probably he can follow Neville in this dynamic of more than 10 years as United's right-back, with amazing conditions to improve, because as I was saying he's 19 years old."

He added: "It's important not to forget that, not to demand super consistency from him, because he is a kid.

“He's just arrived in the Premier League and arrived after four or five matches in the Portuguese league - no more than that."

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

REVEALED: Newcastle victory has Pogba rethinking Man Utd plans

Paul Pogba is leaning towards signing a new contract and staying with Manchester United. Off contract in June, The Athletic reports United's 4-1 victory against Newcastle on Saturday has had a significant bearing on the World Cup winner's thinking about his future and that he is having serious second thoughts about leaving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba leaning towards Man Utd stay

Klopp 'makes personal demand for Gouiri' (Fichajes) Pogba leaning towards Man Utd stay (The Athletic) Werner to Bayern in January is possible (Football Insider) Sheffield United have signed 35-year-old former Algeria international midfielder Adlene Guedioura on a one-year contract. Guedioura is hugely experienced in English football, having previously played for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

Jose Mourinho makes shocking 1000th game admission

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho shockingly admitted that he lied to himself when he tried to not pay attention to his 1000th game as a coach. Jose Mourinho is considered as one of the greatest football coaches in history. Barring his stint with Tottenham Hotspur, Mourinho has had a wonderful career in the English Premier League and La Liga.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Watch Jose Mourinho replicate famous Porto vs Man Utd celebration as Roma get last-gasp winner in 1,000th game as boss

IN Jose Mourinho's 1,000th game as a manager, he replicated the ecstatic celebrations that introduced him to the world 17 years ago. It was at Old Trafford where his Porto team stunned Manchester United with a late Champions League winner that led to Mourinho racing down the touchline, revealing to us all his trademark brand of fiery jubilation.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diogo Dalot
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Gary Neville
sounderatheart.com

Major Link Soccer: Jose Mourinho hits 1,000 games as manager

It’s been a while since Santos met Seattle. While it’s only been a couple of weeks since I asked Dave Clark of Sounder At Heart about the Sounders, he gave some more insight for fans who might not be familiar. Leagues Cup look at the Seattle Sounders for Santos Laguna fans - FMF State Of Mind.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Red Devils#Roma#Serie A#Ac Milan#Ole Gunnar Solskjaer#Old Trafford#Matchday
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Solskjaer coy on De Gea vs Henderson plans

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is delighted with David de Gea's early season form. Solskjaer says Dean Henderson is also working his way back to full fitness. "I think David has started really well, it's just unfortunate for Dean with covid and of course the illness, but he's getting better and he's getting some games," said the Norwegian on Thursday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Man Utd chiefs settle on Rice as their No1 transfer priority

Manchester United chiefs are agreed in making West Ham midfielder Declan Rice their top transfer target for 2022. The Independent says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees the 22-year-old as the missing piece in his team after the summer signings of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane. Rice has the chance...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Man Utd eye Declan Rice as perfect partner for Paul Pogba

The summer transfer window is closed for the top leagues in Europe! After a summer full of international football, countless clubs waited until the last minute to pull off their transfers. See all the major deals here and check out how we graded the biggest signings. But just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming.
MLS
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd favourites to sign Bellingham

Man Utd still want Haaland next summer (Express) Man Utd favourites to sign Bellingham (The Sun) Lens are considering a move for Liverpool striker Divock Origi, reports Fichajes. The 26-year-old nearly left Liverpool in the summer but the club did not receive a suitable bid for his services. Now he...
MLS
Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

391K+
Followers
88K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy