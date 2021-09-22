CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VALORANT Player Uses Omen's Ultimate Trick to Get Spike in 1-vs-4 Clutch Round

Cover picture for the articleA VALORANT player managed to pull off a 1-vs-4 clutch with the help of Omen's ultimate ability, From the Shadows. Omen players have recently discovered that they can use the mysterious agent's ability to teleport to the Spike's location to grab it while the From the Shadows animation is still going, and the player can still get the Spike even if the ultimate is cancelled and they return to the initial location.

