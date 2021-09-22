CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears and lawyers officially file to end conservatorship by this fall... and they want dad Jamie Spears out IMMEDIATELY

By Kelby Vera, George Stark For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Britney Spears and lawyer Matt Rosengart have formally requested her 13-year long conservatorship come to an end this fall.

The pop star, 29, and legal team filed court docs asking for the conservatorship to end immediately, according to TMZ, citing her father Jamie Spears' previous move to end the arrangement.

According to the docs, Ms. Spears' team wants the conservatorship terminated 'completely and inevitably,' saying it 'no longer serves a legitimate purpose.'

Ms. Spears' team is also asking to grant her father's August motion to be removed as conservator, fearing he could 'impede' his daughter's well-being if in charge for any longer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VMiI8_0c4qDoGF00
Official: Britney Spears and legal team have officially filed docs requesting to end her 13-year-long conservatorship. She is seen in July 2019 above 

Furthermore, Rosengart agreed with Jamie that no further medical evaluation are needed in order to terminate things.

The attorney also explained how Ms. Spears' ability to demonstrate 'capacity and capability to identify, engage, and instruct counsel of her own choice' is a sign she is no longer in need of the conservatorship.

He quotes Mr. Spears' filings, writing: 'If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance.'

Britney is now requesting a 'termination plan' be created to finally let her transition out of the conservatorship.

Next week a hearing to remove Jamie from the conservatorship will take place.

Rosengart wants Mr. Spears gone now, claiming he has unfairly earned millions off of his daughter, despite having no business background and a rocky personal finance history.

The attorney would like a judge to appoint a professional conservator of her estate on a temporary basis while they hash out plans to end the conservatorship completely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oPgim_0c4qDoGF00
They can agree on one thing... Spears' filings echoed that of father Jamie Spears, who previously moved to end the conservatorship saying it no longer serves a purpose. The father/daughter pair are pictured above
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tbDre_0c4qDoGF00
Protected: Additionally, he confirmed reports that the family lawyers were drawing up a prenuptial agreement for Britney and newly-minted fiancé Sam Asghari

He went on to say how he's hoping to end 'the Kafkaesque nightmare imposed upon [Spears] by her father so that her dignity and basic liberties can be restored.'

Additionally, he confirmed reports that the family lawyers were drawing up a prenuptial agreement for Britney and newly-minted fiancé Sam Asghari.

Rosengart hope Mr. Spears will be removed before the pre-nup is finalized, stating his relationship with his daughter is 'broken' and his involvement would 'impede the ability to negotiate and consummate a contract that all can agree is in Ms. Spears’s best interests,' according to Page Six.

The new legal moves come just a day after the teaser for a bombshell new Netflix documentary heard the star asking to end her conservatorship all the way back in 2009.

The official trailer for the documentary drops Wednesday, but a teaser released on Tuesday contains a voicemail from Britney to a lawyer, said to be recorded on January 21st, 2009 at 12:29 a.m.

The 18-second clip features audio from Britney saying, 'Hi, my name is Britney Spears, I called you earlier.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMdxv_0c4qDoGF00
Wow: The new legal moves come just a day after the teaser for a bombshell new Netflix documentary heard the star asking to end her conservatorship all the way back in 2009 

'I'm calling again because I just wanted to make sure that during the process of eliminating the conservatorship...' before it cuts off.

The timing of the audio message is interesting, as it is just a year after her well-publicized meltdown between 2007 and 2008, when she was briefly placed under a 5150 hold.

In the audio, Britney can be heard speaking clearly and directly, as it sounds as if the pop star is already asking for the controversial conservatorship to be ended.

Britney's father Jamie Spears, 69, had famously been paying himself $16,000 a month since 2008 to manage his daughter's multimillion dollar fortune - before stepping down this year.

The Netflix series is just the latest in many documentaries made about the singer's troubled life, that has come to ahead in recent months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aPKgz_0c4qDoGF00
New information: The timing of the audio message is interesting, as it is just a year after her well-publicized meltdown between 2007 and 2008
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yzBIR_0c4qDoGF00
Shock: In the audio, Britney can be heard speaking clearly and directly, as it sounds as if the pop star is already asking for the controversial conservatorship to be ended

Last month, Jamie announced that he would stepping down, as his daughter has long demanded, provided Judge Brenda Penny asked him to and there was a plan in place for Britney's care.

Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, said it was 'a vindication for Britney'.

'We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed,' he said. 'It is vindication for Britney.'

In the court documents, obtained by TMZ, his lawyers write: 'There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate ... and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears' best interests.

'Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests.'

Jamie, who has always insisted he was acting in the best interests of his superstar daughter, said that he will work with the legal teams to bring the complex case to an end.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0drzRI_0c4qDoGF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gkP7f_0c4qDoGF00

'So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter's new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator,' his lawyers wrote.

Jamie, who is not believed to have spoken to his daughter since before Christmas, said that he will continue to look out for his daughter's best interests.

'Regardless of his formal title, Mr. Spears will always be Ms. Spears' father, he will always love her unconditionally, and he will always look out for her best interests,' the lawyers said.

'If the public knew all the facts of Ms. Spears' personal life, not only her highs but also her lows, all of the addiction and mental health issues that she has struggled with, and all of the challenges of the Conservatorship, they would praise Mr. Spears for the job he has done, not vilify him.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PDzJ1_0c4qDoGF00
Back when: Last month, Jamie announced that he would stepping down, as his daughter has long demanded, provided Judge Brenda Penny asked him to and there was a plan in place for Britney's care. He's seen with his daughter, son Bryan, and ex-wife Lynne in 2006

He said that the arrangement 'has worked as intended' and it was not surprising that Britney had felt 'constrained'.

The lawyers wrote: 'The Conservatorship has provided Ms. Spears with a structure to help her navigate the daily challenges of her personal life, family matters, medical issues, and career.

'By nature, the structure includes safeguards to protect the Conservatee from self-harm or harm from others.

'It is not surprising that Ms. Spears has often felt constrained or subject to excessive supervision.

'But, at least for the greater part of the past thirteen years, the Conservatorship has worked as intended.'

Community Policy