CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rain forces postponement of Pirates’ game at Reds

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t32yI_0c4qD4wC00
1 of 2

CINCINNATI (AP) — The finale of Pittsburgh’s three-game series at Cincinnati was postponed Wednesday by rain about 10 minutes before the scheduled first pitch. The game was rescheduled for Monday at 1:10 p.m.

The teams split the first two games of the series. The Reds have lost eight straight series and were trying to avoid losing a ninth straight series, which would be their longest streak since a 10-series losing streak in August-September 1982.

They are chasing the streaking St. Louis Cardinals for the second NL wild card.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: INF Mike Moustakas was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Tuesday, with an undisclosed injury. RHP Dauri Moreta was promoted from Triple-A Louisville. C Tyler Stephenson was reinstated from the 10-day injured list before Tuesday’s game. C Mark Kolozavary was optioned to Triple-A Louisville and RHP Tejay Antone (right elbow) was transferred to the 60-day IL.

Pirates: RHP Connor Overton (0-0), Wednesday’s scheduled starter, was pushed back to start the opener of a four-game series on Thursday at Philadelphia. The start will be the second of his major league career in eight games.

Reds: RHP Luis Castillo (8-15), Wednesday’s scheduled starter, was pushed back to start on Thursday for the opener of a four-game series against Washington.

___

Comments / 0

Related
talesbuzz.com

Reds vs. Pirates odds, prediction: Go with Cincinnati

The Five. Who do you like? Five teams are vying for the final wild-card spot in the National League. With the Dodgers and Giants locked into the postseason, the Reds, Padres, Cardinals, Phillies and, yes, the Mets are still playing with a purpose. Cincinnati is in Pittsburgh, and the Reds...
MLB
clevelandstar.com

Pirates build early lead, hold off Reds

Jacob Stallings and Yoshi Tsutsugo each knocked in two runs Tuesday as the Pittsburgh Pirates built a six-run lead and squeaked by the visiting Cincinnati Reds 6-5. Ben Gamel added an RBI single for the Pirates (53-91), who have won five of their past seven games. Pittsburgh starter Dillon Peters...
MLB
Central Illinois Proud

Reds seek to snap four-game skid vs. Pirates

Wins are precious for the Cincinnati Reds these days, as a shot at the postseason seems to be slipping away. The Reds have dropped four straight games and are assured of their seventh straight losing series when they conclude a three-game series against the host Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday. The...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Columbus Dispatch

'We can't panic': Reds continue slide with loss to Pirates, dropping 11 of last 15 games

PITTSBURGH – Either a six-run deficit to the Pittsburgh Pirates will serve as a low point in the Cincinnati Reds’ playoff race or it was a sign of things to come. This is a Reds team that played Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down” after home wins earlier in the season, but they can change their tune to “Free Fallin’” after a 6-5 loss to the 91-loss Pirates on Tuesday at PNC Park.
MLB
chatsports.com

Pirates hold off Reds for 6-5 victory

The Pittsburgh Pirates jumped out to a 6-0 lead last night against the Cincinnati Reds behind the strong pitching of Dillon Peters and some timely early offense by Jacob Stallings, Yoshi Tsutsugo, and Ben Gamel. They then held off the Reds for a 6-5 victory. Pittsburgh got it rolling early,...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Moustakas
numberfire.com

Eugenio Suarez sitting for Reds against Pirates

Cincinnati Reds infielder Eugenio Suarez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Suarez started three of the last four games, but they all came against left-handed starters. Mike Moustakas is replacing Suarez on the hot corner and hitting fifth. numberFire’s...
MLB
numberfire.com

Pirates-Reds first pitch delayed by rain Monday

The Cincinnati Reds-Pittsburgh Pirates first pitch will be delayed due to rain Monday. First pitch was initially scheduled for 6:40pm ET. Vladimir Gutierrez is scheduled to pitch for the Reds and Dillon Peters is set to toe the rubber for the Pirates. numberFire’s models project Gutierrez for 23.6 FanDuel points...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#Injured List#Ap#Trainer S Room Reds#Triple A Louisville
numberfire.com

Reds-Pirates postponed Wednesday afternoon for weather

The Cincinnati Reds-Pittsburgh Pirates game has been postponed due to inclement weather Wednesday afternoon. The game has been rescheduled for Monday, September 27 at 1:10 ET. Luis Castillo was scheduled to pitch for the Reds and Connor Overton was in line to throw for the Pirates. The Reds are No....
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Reds' Luis Castillo: Reds-Pirates rained out Wednesday

Castillo and the Reds won't face the Pirates on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in Cincinnati. The two teams will make up the contest next Monday, the lone mutual off day remaining in their respective 2021 schedules. In light of the postponement, expect Cincinnati to simply move all members of its five-man rotation back a day in the pitching schedule. Castillo will line up to make his next start in Thursday's series opener versus the Nationals at home.
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

584K+
Followers
320K+
Post
275M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy