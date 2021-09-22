CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has found "future Paul Scholes" tipped to become Man Utd leader

By Nathan Ridley
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 4 days ago
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has found a "future Paul Scholes " who is tipped to become a Manchester United leader by his former coach.

Scholes, who played with Solskjaer for the entirety of the Red Devils manager's playing career at Old Trafford, is considered one of United' greatest ever players.

The midfield magician, a one-club man, won 25 trophies across 20 years at Old Trafford, having briefly retired in 2011 after picking up 10 of his 11 total Premier League titles, three FA Cups and two European Cup/Champions Leagues winners' medals.

But the 46-year-old could soon have an heir to his throne at the Theatre of Dreams thanks a rising star in the the Red Devils' famed academy.

Solskjaer knows all about how beneficial a player like Scholes can be ( Image: Press Association)

The supremely-talented Hannibal Mejbri, just 18, is on the cusp of breaking into Solskjaer's senior setup on a permanent basis.

After signing new long-term contract in March, the Tunisia international, born in France, made his United debut on the final day of the last Premier League season at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Hannibal has caused havoc at youth level, often targeted by the opposition due to his immense talent.

Formerly of Paris FC, his ex-coach Reda Bekhti has backed him to make an impact sooner rather later, with the midfielder possessing "all the qualities" to even lead the team.

"The Premier League requires a lot of athleticism and a strong physical capacity," Bekhti told First Time Finish.

Hannibal is one of Man Utd's brightest academy stars ( Image: Action Images via Reuters)

"He can still grow more muscle. If he passes this milestone and does not pick up any injuries, he will win over [Solskjaer] I am sure. He can become a future Paul Scholes at Manchester United. He has all the qualities in midfield to become a leader."

Hannibal has been touted as Paul Pogba's long-term replacement at Old Trafford and the club have high hopes for the teenager.

In 2020, when Scholes' former team-mate, Nicky Butt, was still in his role as head of first-team development at the club and discussed his efforts to keep the starlet out of the limelight.

"It's hard to get him under the radar when we've chased him for so long and he's come from a big club for a big fee, so that's impossible," Butt said before leaving early this year.

"But you want to get young people under the radar because, coming from a different country and getting the price tag on your head and coming to one of the biggest clubs in the world, there's going to be so much pressure in the first place.

He added: "I've got a 16-year-old kid who, I would hate that pressure on their shoulders, but they have that and it'd be foolish to put them out there too soon, because you don't know what's around the corner. They're children."

Under-23s boss Neil Wood recently praised Hannibal's performances after dropping into a deeper role.

"He played last season as a 10, and he played on the left and he really excelled," Wood explained in August. "I think the next step of his development is to look to play him in a deeper role.

"Can he be in a deeper role during build-up? And then as we get out of build-up, can he get himself into an advanced position to get into the areas that he liked to get into last season to hurt teams and really show his creative spark off?"

He continued: "So I think that’s the next phase of his learning, for this season especially up until January when he probably goes away with the Africa Cup of Nations."

